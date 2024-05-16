Minnesota Vikings Official 2024 Schedule: Dates, Times, TV Channels
Here's the official version of the Vikings' 2024 regular season schedule.
Here's the official 2024 regular season schedule for the Minnesota Vikings — complete with kickoff times and TV channels — that was just announced by the league on Wednesday evening. Home games are in bold and all times listed are central.
- Week 1: at New York Giants (9/8, 12 p.m., FOX)
- Week 2: San Francisco 49ers (9/15, 12 p.m., CBS)
- Week 3: Houston Texans (9/22, 12 p.m., CBS)
- Week 4: at Green Bay Packers (9/29, 12 p.m., CBS)
- Week 5: New York Jets (London, 10/6, 8:30 a.m., NFL Network)
- Week 6: BYE
- Week 7: Detroit Lions (10/20, 12 p.m., FOX)
- Week 8: at Los Angeles Rams (Thursday Night Football, 10/24, 7:15 p.m., Amazon Prime Video)
- Week 9: Indianapolis Colts (11/3, 12. p.m., CBS)
- Week 10: at Jacksonville Jaguars (11/10, 12 p.m., FOX)
- Week 11: at Tennessee Titans (11/17, 12 p.m., CBS)
- Week 12: at Chicago Bears (11/24, 12 p.m., TBD)
- Week 13: Arizona Cardinals (12/1, 12 p.m., FOX)
- Week 14: Atlanta Falcons (12/8, 12 p.m., TBD)
- Week 15: Chicago Bears (Monday Night Football, 12/16, 7:15 p.m., ESPN)
- Week 16: at Seattle Seahawks (12/22, 3:05 p.m., FOX)
- Week 17: Green Bay Packers (12/29, 12 p.m., FOX)
- Week 18: at Detroit Lions (1/5, TBD)
The Vikings currently have just two primetime games. It's a tough-looking schedule early on, though things ease up a bit in November and early December. The Vikings' projected win total is just 6.5 at most sportsbooks.
Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Vikings news and analysis all offseason long.
