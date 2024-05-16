Inside The Vikings

Minnesota Vikings Official 2024 Schedule: Dates, Times, TV Channels

Here's the official version of the Vikings' 2024 regular season schedule.

Jan 7, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receivers Jordan Addison (3) and Justin Jefferson (18)
Jan 7, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receivers Jordan Addison (3) and Justin Jefferson (18) / David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports
Here's the official 2024 regular season schedule for the Minnesota Vikings — complete with kickoff times and TV channels — that was just announced by the league on Wednesday evening. Home games are in bold and all times listed are central.

  • Week 1: at New York Giants (9/8, 12 p.m., FOX)
  • Week 2: San Francisco 49ers (9/15, 12 p.m., CBS)
  • Week 3: Houston Texans (9/22, 12 p.m., CBS)
  • Week 4: at Green Bay Packers (9/29, 12 p.m., CBS)
  • Week 5: New York Jets (London, 10/6, 8:30 a.m., NFL Network)
  • Week 6: BYE
  • Week 7: Detroit Lions (10/20, 12 p.m., FOX)
  • Week 8: at Los Angeles Rams (Thursday Night Football, 10/24, 7:15 p.m., Amazon Prime Video)
  • Week 9: Indianapolis Colts (11/3, 12. p.m., CBS)
  • Week 10: at Jacksonville Jaguars (11/10, 12 p.m., FOX)
  • Week 11: at Tennessee Titans (11/17, 12 p.m., CBS)
  • Week 12: at Chicago Bears (11/24, 12 p.m., TBD)
  • Week 13: Arizona Cardinals (12/1, 12 p.m., FOX)
  • Week 14: Atlanta Falcons (12/8, 12 p.m., TBD)
  • Week 15: Chicago Bears (Monday Night Football, 12/16, 7:15 p.m., ESPN)
  • Week 16: at Seattle Seahawks (12/22, 3:05 p.m., FOX)
  • Week 17: Green Bay Packers (12/29, 12 p.m., FOX)
  • Week 18: at Detroit Lions (1/5, TBD)

The Vikings currently have just two primetime games. It's a tough-looking schedule early on, though things ease up a bit in November and early December. The Vikings' projected win total is just 6.5 at most sportsbooks.

