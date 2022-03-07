2022 NFL Draft: Combine Winners at Each Position of Need for the Vikings

The 2022 NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis has wrapped up. We heard from new Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and head coach Kevin O'Connell earlier in the week, and the two had plenty of interesting things to say as they head into their first free agency period as Minnesota's decision-makers.

Later in the week, the focus shifted to the draft prospects working out in front of all 32 teams inside Lucas Oil Stadium. Let's take a look at at least one player at each of the Vikings' positions of need who impressed in drills or athletic tests this week and raised their stock as a result.

Quarterback

QB isn't the Vikings' most pressing immediate need, but it's always going to be the No. 1 topic of conversation. The biggest winner of the week was Liberty's Malik Willis, who cemented himself in Indy as the consensus QB1 in the class — at least for the time being. He showed off his incredible arm talent during passing drills, uncorking some beautiful deep balls and throwing lasers to his receivers on shorter routes.

Willis also reportedly impressed teams in interviews and did well on the Wonderlic test. He met with the Vikings and remains a very interesting fit for Minnesota because he could sit for a year and develop under Kirk Cousins. Willis has plenty of work to do, but his arm talent and dual-threat ability give him the highest ceiling of any QB in the class.

Cincinnati's Desmond Ridder also impressed with a 4.52-second 40.

Cornerback

One of the players most frequently mocked to the Vikings at No. 12 overall, Cincy's Sauce Gardner did not disappoint in Indy. Measuring at nearly 6'3" with long arms, he ran a 4.41 40. That combination, along with his elite college film and production, means there's a chance he may not even get out of the top 10 picks.

For a middle-round guy, keep an eye on UTSA's Tariq Woolen, who ran a ridiculous 4.26 at 6'4", 205 pounds.

Edge rusher

Even with Danielle Hunter coming back from injury, edge rusher is right up there with corner as the Vikings' most glaring need. They haven't taken one in the top two rounds since 2005, but that might change with Adofo-Mensah in town. The Vikings will have plenty of options to land a very talented player at either pick 12 or 46, if they decide to go that route.

Two names to remember for the first round are Georgia's Travon Walker and Florida State's Jermaine Johnson. Walker ran a 4.51, trailed only Aidan Hutchinson in the three-cone, and ran a strong short shuttle as well. He's one of many Georgia defenders in this draft class with star potential, and his inside-out versatility could make him a great fit in Ed Donatell's scheme. Johnson and Boye Mafe are two edge rusher prospects from Minnesota high schools who tested well and have a ton of upside.

Interior offensive line

I'm not sure the Vikings will continue their streak of drafting an offensive lineman early every year in 2022. They're set at tackle and have some decent interior talent in Ezra Cleveland, Garrett Bradbury, and Wyatt Davis — a group that could be supplemented in free agency with someone like Laken Tomlinson or Austin Corbett. But if they do want to look at an interior lineman in the middle rounds, Memphis G Dylan Parham and Nebraska C Cam Jurgens are two guys who stood out in Indy.

Wide receiver

For a multitude of reasons, I don't think the Vikings will take a receiver in the first round this year. They've got too many other needs, the WR class is too deep, and they've got too much talent already on the roster for that. As a result, that likely rules out Ohio State studs Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave, who both shined in Indy.

How about someone who could be there at pick No. 46 in the second round? North Dakota State's Christian Watson put on a show at the combine, running a 4.36 40 and leading all receivers in the broad jump. Watson has the size, film and athleticism to be a top-50 pick, and maybe even a first-rounder after his combine performance.

From a pure athleticism standpoint, Memphis's Calvin Austin III dominated just about every event.

Linebacker

Off-ball LB might be an underrated need for the Vikings, who seem unlikely to bring Anthony Barr back. After Eric Kendricks, you've got a young, unproven group consisting of players like Blake Lynch, Troy Dye, and Chazz Surratt. I don't think Minnesota takes Nakobe Dean or Devin Lloyd in the first round, but what about LSU's Damone Clark or Georgia's Channing Tindall in the second? Both tested extremely well in Indy.

Interior defensive line

I'm not sure how big of a need defensive tackle is for the Vikings, who have Michael Pierce, Dalvin Tomlinson, Armon Watts, and James Lynch all under contract. If Pierce is a cap casualty, it could become more interesting. I mostly just wanted to include this section to point out that Georgia's Jordan Davis ran a 4.78 40 and broad-jumped 10'3" at 6'4", 340 pounds. That's terrifying stuff.

Georgia's Devonte Wyatt and UConn's Travis Jones had strong combines, too.

