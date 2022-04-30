2022 NFL Draft: Players the Vikings Could Target at Positions of Need on Day 3

The Vikings still have five picks to make (for now) and several needs to address.

The Vikings followed up their first-round selection of Georgia safety Lewis Cine with an interesting second night of the 2022 draft, landing Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. and LSU guard Ed Ingram in the second round before taking Oklahoma linebacker Brian Asamoah II early in the third.

Trading down from the 34th pick — with the Packers, no less — and picking up two seconds, then moving up to go get Booth at No. 42 overall in a trade with the Colts was some shrewd GM work from Kwesi Adofo-Mensah. Many viewed Booth as a first-round talent; he fell due to medical concerns but was a great pick for the Vikings where they got him. It helps that he plays their No. 1 position of need coming into this draft.

The Vikings then took Ingram at 59 and Asamoah at 66. Ingram is an athletic, powerful guard with experience at both RG and LG. It seemed like a bit of a reach in the second, but he could certainly turn into a good player at a position that has been a revolving door in Minnesota for a while. Asamoah is an undersized linebacker who flies around the field with sideline-to-sideline range and makes plays. He'll be an asset on special teams right away and possesses a lot of upside because of his athleticism and instincts.

Now the focus turns to Day 3, which kicks off at 11:00 a.m. central time on ESPN, NFL Network, and ABC. The Vikings currently have five picks between rounds four and seven, which are listed below.

Fourth round, No. 122 (from Colts)

Fifth round, No. 156 (from Ravens)

Sixth round, No. 184

Sixth round, No. 191 (from Chiefs)

Seventh round, No. 250 (from Broncos)

Before the draft, I ranked every position group by how much of a need it was for the Vikings. So far, they've addressed the needs I had ranked first (CB), third (interior OL), fourth (safety), and eighth (linebacker).

That leaves edge rusher (2nd), defensive tackle (5th), tight end (6th), and wide receiver (7th) as the obvious places to go on Day 3. With that said, they could very well double up at a position they've already addressed — especially cornerback — or surprise by taking a running back, quarterback, offensive tackle, or even a specialist.

With the caveat that it's very difficult to predict who will be taken on the third day of the draft, here are some players the Vikings could target on Saturday.

Edge rushers

Kingsley Enagbare, South Carolina

Dominique Robinson, Miami (OH)

Amare Barno, Virginia Tech

Tyreke Smith, Ohio State

Micheal Clemons, Texas A&M

Jesse Luketa, Penn State

Isaiah Thomas, Oklahoma

Esezi Otomewo, Minnesota

David Anenih, Houston

Defensive tackles

Perrion Winfrey, Oklahoma

Matthew Butler, Tennessee

John Ridgeway, Arkansas

Haskell Garrett, Ohio State

Eyioma Uwazurike, Iowa State

Neil Farrell Jr., LSU

Thomas Booker, Stanford

Jayden Peevy, Texas A&M

Kalia Davis, UCF

Tight ends

Cade Otton, Washington

Charlie Kolar, Iowa State

Isaiah Likely, Coastal Carolina

Jake Ferguson, Wisconsin

Daniel Bellinger, San Diego State

Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M

Cole Turner, Nevada

Grant Calcaterra, SMU

James Mitchell, Virginia Tech

Wide receivers

Khalil Shakir, Boise State

Calvin Austin III, Memphis

Justyn Ross, Clemson

Kyle Phillips, UCLA

Romeo Doubs, Nevada

Bo Melton, Rutgers

Erik Ezukanma, Texas Tech

Kevin Austin Jr., Notre Dame

Jalen Nailor, Michigan State

Makai Polk, Mississippi State

Isaiah Weston, Northern Iowa

Tay Martin, Oklahoma State

Cornerbacks

Tariq Woolen, UTSA

Coby Bryant, Cincinnati

Zyon McCollum, Sam Houston State

Jalyn Armour-Davis, Alabama

Joshua Williams, Fayetteville State

Josh Jobe, Alabama

Tariq Castro-Fields, Penn State

Derion Kendrick, Georgia

Kalon Barnes, Baylor

Jack Jones, Arizona State

Bonus

Sam Howell, QB, UNC

Carson Strong, QB, Nevada

Daniel Faalele, OT, Minnesota

Matt Araiza, P, San Diego State

Cade York, K, LSU

Thanks for reading.