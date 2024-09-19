5 key matchups that will decide Sunday's Vikings-Texans showdown
Coming off of an impressive win over the 49ers last weekend, the Vikings are staring down another tough home test in this Sunday's game against the 2-0 Texans. This is a loaded Houston team, led by dynamic quarterback C.J. Stroud and a talented-laden defense. Fans should be in for another fun one at U.S. Bank Stadium, with the "revenge games" storyline adding some spice to things.
Here are five matchups that will go a long way in determining the outcome of this Week 3 showdown.
1. Brian Flores vs. C.J. Stroud
What more can you say about this two-game start for the Vikings' defense in year two under Flores? The newcomers they added this offseason are thriving as perfect complements for the established core group of players. The Vikings rank 2nd in the league in defensive DVOA, 4th in opponent EPA per play, 3rd in points allowed, and 1st in sacks. Flores and his mad scientist game plans — filled with complexity and disguise and aggressiveness — are at the helm of it all.
The next task for B-Flo and his players is a matchup against Stroud, who is already one of the NFL's superstars at quarterback. The reigning offensive rookie of the year is extremely smart and can make every throw, both from within and outside of the pocket. The chess match between Stroud's eyes and Flores' deception is going to be fascinating. It's worth noting that Stroud leads all QBs in PFF passing grade against the blitz, so the Vikings might be better suited to mostly rush four and focus on mixing up their coverages on the back end.
2. Nico Collins vs. Stephon Gilmore
Stroud's top weapon is emerging as one of the best wide receivers in football. Collins is a 6'4", 220-pound beast with legit 4.4 speed. He leads the league by a decent margin with 252 receiving yards through two weeks, catching 14 of the 18 targets thrown his way. Even though Stefon Diggs' return to Minneapolis will get a lot of attention, it's Collins who the Vikings need to be concerned with limiting. His primary matchup in this game figures to be Gilmore, the Vikings' 34-year-old No. 1 cornerback who is off to a solid start with his new team. Even though he's no longer in his athletic prime, Gilmore remains a smart, sticky cover corner who has the physicality to hold up against big-bodied receivers.
3. Danielle Hunter vs. Brian O'Neill
One of the many players going against their former team in this one is Hunter, the four-time Pro Bowler who ranks sixth in Vikings history with 87.5 sacks. He's now a central part of the Texans' imposing pass rush, which also includes reigning defensive rookie of the year Will Anderson Jr. and veterans like Mario Edwards Jr. and Derek Barnett. Hunter's primary matchup will be O'Neill, who was his teammate for six seasons in Minnesota. The two have battled countless times on the practice field, and that familiarity should make this matchup a fun one. You'll want to keep an eye on Anderson against Christian Darrisaw on the other side, too.
4. Justin Jefferson vs. Derek Stingley Jr.
Speaking of familiarity, how about a battle between two LSU stars who were on the Tigers' 2019 national championship team together? Jefferson, the consensus best receiver in the league, is coming off of his latest 125-yard performance, highlighted by a 97-yard touchdown. Stingley, the No. 3 overall pick in 2022, emerged last year as one of the best young corners in the game. He recorded his first interception of this season last week against the Bears. In a contest filled with interesting individual matchups, Jefferson vs. Stingley is right up there. The Vikings' path to another strong Sam Darnold performance will once again involve a heavy focus on getting Jefferson the ball.
5. The Vikings vs. expectations
Let's get a little meta for the last one on this list. The Vikings, after their win over the 49ers, are starting to get some love in the media. They're rising up power rankings and being discussed as a possible playoff team (although some remain skeptical). It's getting tougher for them to play up the "nobody believes in us" motivational tactic. How they handle that as a collective unit will be important this week. If they start to think for a second that they've arrived, the Texans will show up and punch them in the mouth on Sunday. The Vikings need to have the discipline to remain hungry and continue to prepare at a high level. With the coaching staff and player leadership they have, I don't think that'll be an issue.