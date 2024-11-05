7 true contenders got better before the NFL trade deadline passed
Who are the true contenders in the NFL? The realest of the real might've identified themselves by making big moves before Tuesday's trade deadline.
In the NFC, the Lions (7-1), Commanders (7-2), Eagles (6-2), Vikings (6-2), Packers (6-3) and Falcons (6-3) — and maybe the 49ers (4-4) if they can get healthy — are playing at a true contender level. But the Eagles, Packers, Falcons and 49ers did very little or nothing to improve their rosters before the 3 p.m. CT deadline struck.
The Lions found a replacement for Aidan Hutchinson by trading for Za'Darius Smith.
The Vikings found a replacement for injured left tackle Christian Darrisaw with Cam Robinson, which came a couple weeks after they added running back Cam Akers in a trade with the Texans.
The Commanders added Pro Bowl cornerback Marshon Lattimore from the Saints.
The 49ers...acquired Khalil Davis as a depth defensive tackle from the Texans. The Seahawks (Ernest Jones) and Cardinals (Baron Browning) also added pieces as they look to compete in the NFC West.
In the AFC, the standings say the Chiefs (8-0), Bills (7-2), Steelers (6-2), Ravens (6-3), Texans (6-3) and perhaps the Chargers (5-3) are in the conversation as contenders. All of them but the Texans and Chargers made substantial moves to improve.
The Bills added five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Amari Cooper.
The Ravens traded for standout wide receiver Diontae Johnson and cornerback Tre'Davious White.
The Chiefs acquired future Hall of Fame receiver DeAndre Hopkins and linebacker Josh Uche.
The Steelers bulked up on offense with a trade for wide receiver Mike Williams and added on defense by acquiring edge rusher Preston Smith.
While the Vikings added Akers and Robinson via trade, neither move takes the roster the Vikings had before Darrisaw was injured and makes the team significantly better. Robinson keeps them afloat and Akers is an upgrade as the No. 2 running back, but the most impactful roster move for positive change was the return from injury of tight end T.J. Hockenson.
When it comes to net gains and losses, the Commanders seem like the logical choice as the NFC trade deadline winner. They lost defensive tackle Jonathan Allen to a season-ending pectoral injury in mid-October, but the addition of Lattimore gives them one of the best corners in the NFL for potential playoff matchups with the dangerous passing attacks of the Lions, Vikings, Eagles and Falcons.
The Vikings improving the running back room, getting Hockenson back and replacing Darrisaw with Robinson seems like an overall net gain, though Darrisaw was having an All-Pro season. Overall, the roster is arguably better today than it was two weeks ago, but defensive improvements will have to come from players like rookie Dallas Turner.
The Lions didn't make a major trade outside of Smith, and he's not as good as Hutchinson. They've gone 3-0 without Hutchinson and Smith makes them better than they were without him, but overall they're not as strong today as they were with a healthy Hutchinson. Still, they're a juggernaut.
The Chiefs are undefeated and now they have a bonafide No. 1 wide receiver to help Patrick Mahomes distribute the ball to someone not named Travis Kelce. And Hopkins is likely going to draw enough attention to leave speedy rookie Xavier Worthy in a lot of one-on-one situations. Definitely a net gain for KC.
The Steelers and Ravens also had obvious net gains by adding starters on both sides of the ball.
The Eagles, Falcons, 49ers, Texans and Chargers let the trade deadline pass without doing much, or nothing at all, to get better. They're all still good football teams, but they didn't take a step into deeper waters like the aforementioned teams.
So which contender got worse at the deadline? That seems to be the Packers.
Green Bay dealt a veteran edge rusher for a seventh-round pick. Smith had 10 pressures and three sacks in 308 defensive snaps, compared to six pressures and one sack from Lukas Van Ness in 232 snaps, and it'll be Van Ness getting more work with Smith now in Pittsburgh.