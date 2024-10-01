Inside The Vikings

Aaron Rodgers dealing with 'banged up' and 'swollen' knee ahead of Vikings matchup

Rodgers is set to face the Vikings for the first time in a Jets uniform.

East Rutherford, NJ -- September 29 -- Aaron Rodgers of the Jets after the Jets had to punt in the first half as the Denver Broncos edged the New York Jets 10-9 at MetLife Stadium. / Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
This Sunday's matchup between the Vikings and Jets in London will be future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodger's first matchup against Minnesota with a team other than the Packers.

He is coming off arguably his worst performance in a Jets uniform, completing 24-of-42 passes for 225 yards as New York's offense scored only nine points in a home loss to the Broncos. A rainy and sloppy day did not bode well for either team's offense and Rodgers left the game banged up.

"I am feeling a little banged up, took some shots, knee is a little swollen," Rodgers said Tuesday on The Pat McAfee Show. "Just kind of wear and tear, Week 4."

Rodgers was sacked five times by the Broncos and he was moving around slowly late in the game, but Jets' head coach Robert Saleh said that Rodgers should be "fine" and it was probably just some wear-and-tear.

Like Rodgers said, it is Week 4 and he could just be a little banged up about 48 hours after the game against the Broncos, but it's something worth monitoring throughout the week at Jets practice. The Vikings and Jets start Sunday at 8:30 a.m. CT.

