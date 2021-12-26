Adam Thielen Battles Through Aggravating Ankle Injury, Status for Green Bay Unknown

Thielen refused to come off the field until he absolutely had to. Will the Vikings have him next week against the Packers?

Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen returned to face the Rams on Sunday after missing three games with a high-ankle sprain, but the day didn't go as he hoped. For one, the Vikings lost 30-23 in a game that puts their playoff hopes on life support. On an individual level, Thielen aggravated the injury and was visibly struggling from that point on, finishing with three catches for 40 yards.

He made it clear that he wasn't going to return until he was ready, but that doesn't mean Thielen's ankle was 100 percent heading into this game. Then, on his second catch of the game — a nine-yard grab late in the second quarter — Rams safety Taylor Rapp landed on Thielen's ankle as he tackled him by his legs. The Vikings' veteran receiver immediately slammed the ball on the ground, took his helmet off, and walked off the field with trainers, frustration all over his face.

When that happened, it seemed like Thielen's day was probably over. But there he was early in the third quarter, back on the field and catching his third pass of the game. However, the pain must've gotten to Thielen, as he didn't play much after that. He wound up playing just 23 of the Vikings' 63 offensive snaps.

"He was hurting," Justin Jefferson said. "I just know how much he wants to be out there, wants to play with the guys, be a big role in this offense. I always just see his face, seeing how much he wants to be out there, but even though he's hurt, he's still coaching us, still trying to keep our energy up, still just being that leader on the team, so it's good that he's that type of guy that will keep his head down, not just go off to the sideline or go into the locker room. He will stick there right beside us and cheer us on."

Thielen is a fierce competitor who knew how important it was for the Vikings to win that game, which may have influenced his decision to keep playing with his team trailing in the second half. But that looked like a serious aggravation of his ankle injury, so his status for next Sunday's game in Green Bay is up in the air. Mike Zimmer didn't have any updates on Thielen after the game.

It would be a big blow for the Vikings if Thielen did in fact suffer a setback that will hold him out of next week's Packers game. That's a must-win for the Vikings, whose red zone offense just isn't the same without Thielen on the field.

We'll see if Thielen is able to practice this week.

