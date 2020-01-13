VikingMaven
Adam Zimmer is a Candidate to Replace George Edwards as Vikings Defensive Coordinator

Will Ragatz

Mike Zimmer's son Adam Zimmer is a serious candidate to become the next defensive coordinator for the Vikings, according to Alex Marvez of SiriusXM NFL. The younger Zimmer has been the linebackers coach in Minnesota since his dad was hired as head coach in 2014.

It was announced on Sunday night that George Edwards, whose contract was up after this season, would not be returning as defensive coordinator after six seasons in the position. "It was probably a situation where it was probably best [to move on]," Mike Zimmer said at his season-ending press conference on Monday morning.

Marvez was the first to report – all the way back on Christmas day – that Edwards was not expected to return as DC, so his report about Adam Zimmer carries some weight.

When the news about Edwards became official, several in-house candidates came to mind as possibilities for his replacement. Zimmer was one, as were defensive backs coach Jerry Gray and defensive line coach Andre Patterson. However, news broke on Monday that Gray is leaving Minnesota, perhaps heading to Cleveland along with Kevin Stefanski. Patterson remains a possibility, but it seems like Zimmer is now the prohibitive favorite.

Zimmer has also spent time as an assistant coach with the Bengals, Chiefs, and Saints.

As the Vikings attempt to fill both of their coordinator vacancies (and find a new DBs coach) going forward, there's a real chance they end up with a pair of father-son duos leading both sides of the ball. It could be Klint Kubiak serving as OC under the guidance of his father Gary, and Adam Zimmer as DC while Mike continues to run the defense.

Finalized decisions on both spots may not come for a couple weeks.

"It may be by the end of the week, but it may be a couple weeks," Mike Zimmer said. "I want to make sure the fit is right. Those guys over there, they do an outstanding job. I love the way that they work together and communicate, and so if we do bring somebody in from the outside, I want to make sure that it’s the correct fit."

Honestly don't know how well this would work out. Maybe sticking to what is working with the LBs is a good idea and finding someone with experience is better for the DC job

Vikings vs. 49ers Live Score Updates, Discussion

The San Francisco 49ers and Jimmy Garoppolo meet Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings for a trip to the NFC Conference Championship game.

Will Ragatz

Skol Squad

With Dalvin Cook Unable to Get Going, the Vikings Offense Didn't Have a Plan B

Kirk Cousins and the Vikings offense had no counter-punch when their running game was shut down.

Will Ragatz

Dillon88

Browns Hire Vikings Offensive Coordinator Kevin Stefanski as Head Coach

The Vikings will have a fifth new offensive coordinator in five seasons in 2020. Could it be Klint Kubiak? Could they bring back Pat Shurmur?

Will Ragatz

Footballfan55

Vikings Season Comes to Lifeless End With 27-10 Loss to 49ers

Dalvin Cook and the Vikings offense could get nothing going, while the 49ers ran all over Minnesota's defense with Tevin Coleman and Raheem Mostert.

Will Ragatz

Dillon88

Adam Thielen Active For Vikings Against 49ers

The Vikings' star receiver will play with an ankle injury in the NFC divisional playoffs.

Will Ragatz

Footballfan55

Defending George Kittle Will Be Major Challenge For Vikings

The 49ers tight end is one of the most dynamic players in the entire league.

Will Ragatz

Dillon88

Three Keys to Victory For the Vikings Against the 49ers

What do Mike Zimmer, Kirk Cousins and the Vikings need to do to win this NFC divisional playoff game in San Francisco?

Will Ragatz

Vikings-49ers Predictions: This Might Go Down to the Wire

Media experts are split on their picks for who wins this NFC divisional playoff game.

Will Ragatz

Vikings-49ers Preview: Opponent Q&A

We asked 49ers Maven about Raheem Mostert, Fred Warner, the team's playoff inexperience, and more.

Will Ragatz

Adam Thielen Questionable Against 49ers, Stefon Diggs Good to Go

Thielen is dealing with a cut to the ankle that required stitches.

Will Ragatz

