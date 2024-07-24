Announcers revealed for Vikings' showdowns with 49ers, Texans
The NFL season is just seven weeks away and we're getting clarity about what the 2024 season will look and sound like for the Minnesota Vikings. Specifically, we now who who the television broadcast teams will be for Minnesota's Week 2 matchup with the 49ers and Week 3 showdown with the Texans.
The Week 2 noon kickoff between the Vikings and 49ers at U.S. Bank Stadium will feature Kevin Harlan on play-by-play with Trent Green as the analyst and Melanie Collins as the sideline reporter. In Week 3, the noon kickoff in Minneapolis between the Vikings and Texans will feature Ian Eagle and Charles Davis in the booth, and Evan Washburn on the sideline.
The Vikings begin the regular season Sept. 8 against the Giants in New York. If Minnesota's leaves New York with a loss they will be facing immense pressure to avoid the dreaded 0-2 start against the juggernaut 49ers. That could spiral to an 0-3 start against the heavyweight Texans.
San Francisco and Kansas City, who met in the Super Bowl in February, are the co-favorites to win the title again this season, according FanDuel Sportsbook. The Texans have the eighth-best odds to win the Super Bowl while only eight teams have lower odds than Minnesota to win the big game.