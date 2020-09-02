SI.com
Anthony Harris Jokes About Getting Chosen For Random PED Testing on Day Off

Will Ragatz

The Vikings were scheduled for a normal day of workouts, meetings, and practice on Wednesday, until coach Mike Zimmer changed course and decided to give his players the day off.

That meant an opportunity to sleep in for the players – that is, unless you're Anthony Harris. The Vikings' star safety received an early-morning message from the NFL informing him that he had been selected for random testing for performance-enhancing drugs.

"Coach gave us the day off but of course I get selected for steroids testing this morning," Harris tweeted at 7 a.m. Wednesday morning. "So much for a little sleeping in but I’m flattered by the request haha."

The tests are random, but that doesn't mean it's not a funny coincidence that Harris would get selected for one. He had a huge breakout season in 2019, leading the NFL with seven interceptions across the regular season and playoffs. The 2015 undrafted free agent out of Virginia has developed into a star in the league, with ten total picks and the highest PFF coverage grade of any safety in the NFL over the past two seasons.

It seems like there are countless stories of players in the NFL and other professional sports leagues being chosen for "random" testing after a big performance or big play.

Harris is set for another big season in 2020. He was going to be a free agent this offseason, but the Vikings applied the franchise tag on him, which will pay Harris $11.44 million this year. 

He's one half of the best safety tandem in the NFL with Harrison Smith. That duo is going to play a big role this season for a Vikings secondary that is breaking in several young cornerbacks.

