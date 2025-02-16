Are the Vikings likely to cut offensive guard Ed Ingram in 2025?
It's officially time for offseason speculation as the Minnesota Vikings will have some decision to make in 2025.
Among them are players who they may deem dispensable this offseason. One of those players could be offensive guard Ed Ingram, who lost his starting job this season and whose struggles have been well documented. And according to a report from the Star Tribune's Ben Goessling, "it seems highly unlikely" Ingram would return at his current cap number.
Ingram, 26, is entering the final year of his deal and has a salary-cap number of $3.7 million, a significant jump from his $1.6 million cap hit last season. Ingram didn't show much to indicate he's worth that increased value; he had just a 54.0 overall grade from Pro Football Focus (PFF) last season, which ranks 100th among 135 guards who received grades.
Ingram had just a 49.1 pass-blocking grade from PFF, 88th of 135, and a 58.1 run-blocking grade, 86th of 135. He also allowed five sacks and was whistled for three penalties in 580 offensive snaps during the regular season. Those were all down from his PFF grades a year ago when Ingram had a 59.5 overall grade, 60th of 136 graded guards, a 60.9 pass-blocking grade, 55th of 136, and a 59.1 run-blocking grade, 64th of 136. The five sacks in 2024 matched the five sacks he allowed in 2023, but he played nearly double the snaps (958) that season. Ingram had seven penalties in 2023.
It appeared Ingram regressed in 2024 rather than improve. With his salary-cap hit over double in 2025, Goessling noted the Vikings would only take on $385,000 in dead cap by cutting him. It seems like Ingram could truly be on the chopping block in 2025 as Minnesota likely looks to upgrade at the offensive guard position. But only time will tell.