InsideTheVikings
Top Stories
News
Game Day

Armon Watts Added to Reserve/COVID-19 List, Justin Jefferson and Brian Cole II Activated

Will Ragatz

Defensive tackle Armon Watts has been added to the Reserve/COVID-19 list, the Vikings announced on Tuesday. Rookies Justin Jefferson and Brian Cole II, who were among the first wave of Vikings players added to list, have been activated off of it.

Watts becomes the ninth Viking to go onto the newly-created COVID list, which is for players who have either tested positive OR been in close contact with someone who has tested positive.

Five of the previous eight players to go onto the list – Jefferson, Cole, Blake Brandel, Ifeadi Odenigbo, and Anthony Barr – have since been activated from it. Watts joins Cameron Smith, Oli Udoh, and Tyler Higby as the Vikings' four current players on the list.

Watts, a sixth-round pick out of Arkansas in 2019, is expected to potentially play a large role for the Vikings this season. With nose tackle Michael Pierce having opted out, Watts could compete for snaps at both nose tackle and three-technique. He was impressive down the stretch in his rookie season.

Being activated means Jefferson and Cole get to join their teammates at training camp for the first time. Jefferson, the Vikings' first selection of this year's draft, is the favorite to start as the team's No. 2 wide receiver. The LSU product was happy to finally be cleared for activities at TCO Performance Center.

Cole was the team's final pick in the draft. The Vikings selected the former Mississippi State safety with the 249th overall pick.

On Monday, the Vikings activated two players from the COVID list and had to make two corresponding cuts to keep the active roster at 80 players.

No new cuts are required on Tuesday. Defensive tackle P.J. Hall failed his physical after being acquired from the Raiders, so that created one roster spot, and Watts being placed on the list created the other one.

With the Hall trade falling through and Watts going onto the list, the Vikings have just six active defensive tackles: Jaleel Johnson, Shamar Stephen, Jalyn Holmes, Hercules Mata'afa, James Lynch, and David Moa.

Check out all of our Vikings 2020 season preview content right here.

Join the conversation at InsideTheVikings by clicking the follow button in the upper right-hand corner of this page (mobile users, tap the bell icon – you may have to click ‘News’ first), and follow @WillRagatz on Twitter.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

P.J. Hall Fails Physical, Nullifying Trade From Raiders to Vikings

The former second-round pick is headed back to Las Vegas, where he will likely be released.

Will Ragatz

Rick Spielman: Vikings "Working Extremely Hard" To Get Deal Done With Dalvin Cook

Spielman wouldn't offer any specific details, but he did say that the Vikings are working closely with Cook's agent.

Will Ragatz

Anthony Barr, Ifeadi Odenigbo Activated From COVID List, Vikings Make Two Cuts

Davion Davis and Kemon Hall have been cut. The Vikings have five players still on the COVID list.

Will Ragatz

Vikings Trade For Raiders Defensive Tackle P.J. Hall

The Vikings gave up a seventh-round conditional pick in 2021 to acquire Hall, a former second-rounder.

Will Ragatz

Four Areas Where the Vikings May Be Primed For Regression in 2020

Kirk Cousins could be primed for regression, and the Vikings may also be less lucky than they were in 2019.

Will Ragatz

Vikings Finalizing Multi-Year Contract Extension With GM Rick Spielman

Mike Zimmer got his extension recently, and now Spielman gets his.

Will Ragatz

42 Days Until Vikings Football: Assessing Ben Gedeon's Role in 2020

The thumping linebacker has value, but he also is facing some competition for his roster spot.

Will Ragatz

Should the Vikings Sign Former Jets Guard Brian Winters?

A surprise release by the Jets on Sunday, Winters could be an interesting depth addition for the Vikings.

Will Ragatz

Vikings' Ifeadi Odenigbo Listed as No. 1 "Young Breakout Player" in NFL

The Vikings defensive end could be a line for a big season in 2020 playing across from Danielle Hunter.

Will Ragatz

Vikings Roster Countdown: No. 49 Jordan Fehr to No. 44 Josh Metellus

Getting caught up on our roster countdown series, we look at some young linebackers and safeties.

Will Ragatz