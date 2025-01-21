As head jobs disappear, Brian Flores seems likely to return to Vikings in 2025
Brian Flores appears to be on the verge of being passed over for a second straight offseason in his pursuit of another NFL head coaching job. The Vikings' defensive coordinator has interviewed with three teams—New York Jets, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Chicago Bears—for their head coach vacancies. One (the Bears) has already filled the role, while the other two have moved on to a second round of interviews without Flores.
ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday that the Jaguars are bringing Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen, and former Jets head coach Robert Saleh back for in-person second interviews. Meanwhile, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported early Tuesday morning that the Jets had invited Detroit's defensive coordinator, Aaron Glenn, for a second in-person interview. The Jets reportedly aim to secure Glenn as their next head coach before he leaves the meeting.
With these developments and the Bears hiring Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson as their head coach on Monday, it seems Flores is once again missing out on a return to the head coaching ranks.
"I've never seen him getting a [head coaching] job. I just haven't," said KSTP's Darren Wolfson on Tuesday's Mackey & Judd Show on SKOR North. "We've discussed this for a long time with the pending litigation. Him getting interviews is not surprising—his body of work suggests he deserves another chance. But as long as this litigation is pending... as long as he is still suing the league, I just didn't see a [New York Jets owner] Woody Johnson, or you name the owner, hiring Brian Flores."
Before Flores's arrival, the Vikings' defense ranked near the bottom of the league in points and yards allowed. In just two seasons under his leadership, the Vikings became a top-five team in points allowed and finished in the middle of the league in yards allowed. This season, Minnesota tied for the most takeaways (33) and ranked fourth in sacks (49) in the NFL.
Despite these accolades and glowing praise from Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell and many players, Flores’s pending litigation against the league for racial discrimination seems to be a significant factor preventing him from landing another head coaching job.
There are still several open positions—Dallas Cowboys, New Orleans Saints, and Las Vegas Raiders—but Flores has not been interviewed by any of those organizations. As it stands, it appears the Vikings will retain a key part of their defensive success for now.