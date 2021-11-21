Bashaud Breeland, Mason Cole Listed as Starters for Vikings vs. Packers

Breeland and Cole are in the lineup for Cam Dantzler and Garrett Bradbury, and Rashan Gary is inactive for the Packers.

The Vikings have made their decisions on two important starting jobs for this week's game against the Packers. Mason Cole will get a third straight start at center despite Garrett Bradbury being off the Reserve/COVID list, and Bashaud Breeland — who is active after being questionable with a groin injury — will start instead of Cameron Dantzler at the outside cornerback spot opposite Patrick Peterson.

The only other notable active/inactive, besides Breeland, is that the Packers will be without top edge rusher Rashan Gary, who leads them in pressures and sacks this season.

These are very interesting decisions by the Vikings. Bradbury was their first-round pick just two years ago, but he has been arguably the worst pass-blocking center in the NFL ever since entering the league. Cole played well in his absence the past two weeks, so he gets another start. Bradbury has struggled against Packers defensive tackle Kenny Clark in the past, which may have factored into the decision.

Cole now has a chance to earn the starting job for the rest of the season. If he plays well against Clark — particularly if it comes in a Vikings win — it'll be impossible for them to take him off the field next weekend against the 49ers. The Bradbury era in Minnesota is on life support, as this decision signals the team admitting they whiffed on that pick in 2019.

Breeland starting over Dantzler is a little harder to understand. The veteran won the job in training camp, but struggled mightily earlier in the season. He hasn't been as bad since and has had a couple solid games, but Dantzler has pretty clearly been the better of the two in recent weeks. Add in Breeland's groin issue and it's surprising to see him back in the starting lineup. We'll have to see if there's any sort of rotation there.

I'm also curious to see if rookie safety Camryn Bynum gets any snaps in defensive packages as a No. 3 safety. He was fantastic the last two weeks in Harrison Smith's absence.

Smith, Peterson, and Anthony Barr are all playing for the Vikings — who are significantly healthier than the Packers — after missing last week's game.

