Bears erase 11-point deficit in final two minutes, force overtime against Vikings
John Parker Romo's 26-yard field goal gave the Vikings a two-score lead with under two minutes remaining.
Safe to say the Vikings beat the Chicago Bears Sunday afternoon in Chicago?
Well, not quite.
DeAndre Carter returned the ensuing kickoff 55 yards, and Caleb Williams drove the Bears down the field, capping the drive with a 1-yard touchdown pass to Keenan Allen and hit DJ Moore for a two-point conversion to make it 27-24.
With 22 seconds remaining, the only hope was an onside kick recovery. The Bears got it.
Williams quickly found Moore for a 37-yard gain and ran up to the line to clock the ball with the Bears in field-goal range. Cairo Santos made a 48-yarder to knot the game at 27-27 and send the game to overtime. It was an 11-point swing in the last 1 minute, 56 seconds of the game. It couldn't be a more Vikings type of game.
