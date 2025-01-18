Bears officially interview Vikings' Brian Flores for head coach vacancy
The Chicago Bears officially completed an interview with Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores for their head coach vacancy, the team announced on Saturday.
Flores has been one of the hottest names on the market as multiple teams look to find their next head coach. Chicago was the third team to interview Flores, as he interviewed with the Jaguars and Jets earlier this week.
The Bears and Jets have interviewed 14 other candidates, while the Jaguars have interviewed only nine other candidates. Flores is 43 years old and his past experience as a head coach with the Dolphins makes him one of the most intriguing candidates available.
The Vikings' season ended unceremoniously against the Rams, and the outlook of its potential 2025 coaching staff looks like a major question mark heading into the offseason, as quarterbacks coach Josh McCowan also interviewed with the Jets on Friday. There's a chance Minnesota could lose multiple coaches this cycle.
