As Ben Ellefson Returns to Practice, Vikings Lose Jacob Hollister to Raiders

The bottom of the Vikings' depth chart at tight end has been shaken up a little bit this week.

Ben Ellefson, an excellent blocker who has missed the last four games with a groin injury, was designated to return from injured reserve and begin practicing again on Wednesday. That opens a 21-day window for him to be activated.

One day later, the Vikings lost practice squad tight end Jacob Hollister to the Raiders. With Darren Waller going on IR, Las Vegas signed the six-year veteran to their active roster. Hollister had appeared in two games for the Vikings.

It remains to be seen if Ellefson will be activated prior to Sunday's game against the Bills. If so, he will step into the No. 3 TE role behind T.J. Hockenson and Johnny Mundt. Ellefson averaged 11 snaps per game in the first four games of the season, catching three passes for 26 yards.

If Ellefson isn't quite ready to play on Sunday, rookie Nick Muse would be elevated from the practice squad.

Losing Hollister opens up a spot on the Vikings' 16-man practice squad, but GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah might not add anyone from the outside. A player will have to be released from the 53-man roster to make room for Ellefson, and that player would then be a candidate to sign with the practice squad.

Keep in mind that rookie RB Ty Chandler (thumb) will be eligible to come off IR after this week's game.

