Breer identifies six players the Vikings could be looking to get in the NFL draft

Breer, citing people who know the organization well, thinks Minnesota's strategy could be getting "bigger and tougher" in the trenches.

Joe Nelson

Michigan defensive lineman Kenneth Grant (78) celebrates a sack on Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) in the second quarter during the College Football Playoff national championship game against Washington at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on Monday, January 8, 2024.
Michigan defensive lineman Kenneth Grant (78) celebrates a sack on Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) in the second quarter during the College Football Playoff national championship game against Washington at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on Monday, January 8, 2024.
Getting bigger and younger in the trenches might be the plan the Vikings entering the first round of the draft with on Thursday night.

According to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, there are "a couple of people who know the organization well" and they expect Minnesota continue trying to get "get bigger and tougher up front," following the free agency strategy that saw the Vikings sign Ryan Kelly and Will Fries to the offensive line, and Javon Hargrave and Jonathan Allen to the defensive line.

Breer went out of his way to name four players who would fit the bigger and tougher in the trenches mentality for the Vikings with the No. 24 pick: defensive tackles Derrick Harmon (Oregon) and Kenneth Grant (Michigan), and offensive guards Donovan Jackson (Ohio State) and Jonah Savaiinaea (Arizona).

Breer also named Georgia safety Malaki Starks and Texas cornerback Jahdae Barron as good fits for Minnesota's defense under coordinator Brian Flores.

