Maybe It's Time to Stop Listening to Brett Favre's Opinion

If Brett Favre's goal is to steal some headlines during Super Bowl season, it's working. The Hall of Fame QB has dropped not one, but two viral takes over the past couple weeks.

It started out with an outlandish NFL draft idea shortly after the conclusion of the conference championship games. In an interview with TMZ, Favre said the Jaguars should pass on Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 overall pick to take Alabama's DeVonta Smith.

"Jacksonville, in my opinion, I don't know if quarterback is their immediate need," Favre said. "I would take DeVonta Smith. Nothing against Trevor Lawrence, but I think you can find a free agent (QB), or a guy in the latter rounds or a mid-rounds in the draft. But you just don’t find a guy like a … (Smith) could be a Jerry Rice. He could be a Randy Moss. A total game-changer."

Um...OK then. That's pretty close to a 10 out of 10 on the take spiciness scale. Smith is incredible, but he's not even the consensus top receiver in the draft. Ja'Marr Chase and Jaylen Waddle are right up there with Smith, who won the Heisman Trophy but still scares some evaluators with his thin frame. Meanwhile, Lawrence is generally considered the top QB prospect since Andrew Luck in 2012. Considering the value of franchise quarterbacks, there's zero chance the Jaguars pass up on Lawrence. You'd think a former QB would know that, but apparently not.

At least that one was innocent enough. Favre came back with another absurd take this week, but this one was more problematic in that it was incredibly hypocritical and possibly racist. Talking to Yahoo Sports, Favre criticized Texans QB Deshaun Watson's recent trade demand.

"I’m kind of old school,” Favre said. “I think you play. You get paid a ton of money to do a certain job and just do it and let the chips fall where they may. I think we make too much money to voice an opinion, but I’m not saying he’s wrong. Again, I think it’s a different day and time, and it will be interesting to see how the organization handles it."

Wait, what? This is coming from a player who, as many have pointed out, utilized his power to essentially hold the Packers hostage after the 2007 season. He retired and un-retired twice, forcing his way to the Jets and then to the Vikings in 2009. As a star quarterback, Favre was able to use his leverage to exert control over his situation. How is that any different from what Watson is doing now? He's fed up with the leadership in Houston and wants to play somewhere else. There's nothing wrong with that. Owners and GMs usually have all of the power, but this is a new era, where players are more and more frequently realizing that they can take back some of that power.

Watson's agent had a pretty great response to Favre:

Maybe it's time we stop listening to what Favre has to say. He had a fantastic career and will forever be a legend of the game, but now he's just coming across as an out-of-touch former player making ridiculous statements to remain relevant.

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Vikings news and analysis all offseason long. Also, follow me on Twitter and feel free to ask me any questions on there.