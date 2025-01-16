Brian Flores buzz: Three head coaching interviews this weekend
Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores is drawing widespread interest from team's with head coaching vacancies. This weekend alone, Flores is expected to interview with the New York Jets, Jacksonville Jaguars and Chicago Bears, according to FOX Sports's Jordan Schultz. There could be a particularly interesting angle with the Jets.
That is if a report from SNY's Connor Hughes has any validity. According to Hughes, league sources are floating the possibility of not just one, but three members of the Vikings coaching staff and front office getting poached by the team. While it's not coming from within the organization, many around the league think they're interested in bringing in Flores as head coach, Vikings quarterbacks coach Josh McCown as offensive coordinator and Vikings senior vice president of player personnel Ryan Grigson as general manager. Those would be significant departures from the Vikings' staff.
It's worth noting the Jets have brought in former Vikings general manager Rick Spielman to help them with their head coach and general manager search. While Grigson, Flores and McCown have all joined the Vikings post Spielman's departure, he certainly still has ties to the organization and likely some inside information on all three.
The Jets are lining up other candidates as well, but Flores has options in the league as well with two other interviews this weekend. According to Schultz, he'll be interviewing with both New York and Jacksonville on Friday, then with Chicago Saturday. It remains to be seen what the hiring cycle will take from the Vikings, but they could be losing key staff soon.