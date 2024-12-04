Brian Flores preparing for 'major challenge' against Kirk Cousins
Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores sees former Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins and his Falcons offense as a "major challenge" ahead of their Week 14 clash at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Cousins is set for a highly-anticipated return to Minnesota after departing for Atlanta in March via free agency. He went 50-37-1 in six years as the Vikings quarterback. The 35-year-old signed a four-year, $180 million deal with the Falcons in March.
Now, just 12 games into his Falcons tenure, in the midst of a race for the NFC South title, Cousins is facing the challenge of taking on Flores' top-rated defense. The reunion comes at a tough time as Cousins hasn't thrown a touchdown pass since Nov. 3 and is coming off a four-interception game Sunday in a 17-13 loss to the Chargers.
"I know the, kind of, narrative is he had a tough game last week but he's played some good football. I think the people in this building know what Kirk can do. I mean he's a very, very good quarterback," said Flores at his Tuesday press conference. "This is going to be a major challenge... They've got a good offense. Kirk's playing well. He's a bounce back type of guy. As we all know. I'm expecting his best. The best version of Kirk, the best version of that offense. It's going to be a major challenge for us and we're going to have to prepare the right way to have success against this group."
Falcons head coach Raheem Morris echoed those sentiments Monday, when he said he expects a bounce back performance from Cousins heading into a tough game against his former squad.
In his first season in Atlanta, Cousins has thrown for 3,052 yards and 17 touchdowns but leads the league with 13 interceptions. The Falcons enter the week tied with the Bucs at the top of the NFC South with a 6-6 record. With Cousins at the helm, Atlanta's offense has totaled the fourth most passing yards in the league but ranks 20th in points.
Flores said he'll be talking extensively with head coach Kevin O'Connell to find out Cousins' strengths and weaknesses.
"I mean, I've got a list of things for KO, 'How's he going to respond to this look, this look, this look and this look?' Which we plan on giving him a lot of different looks," said Flores. "I think that dialogue is certainly happening. And I'm sure it's happening on his hand as well.
"You know, he spent the whole year going against us defensively so he's got a lot of familiarity. At the end of the day, to me it always comes down to fundamentals, techniques and communication. Playing disciplined football and making plays. We know it's going to be a tough 60-minute ballgame. We know they've got a good team. We got a good team. Everyone's in the hunt these last five weeks to get in the dance. It's going to be a tough, gritty football game, for sure."
Flores and Cousins overlapped in Minnesota for just one year (2023), providing ample opportunities to face each other in training camp and practice.
"I think Kirk's seen every defense you could possibly throw at him. Anything new that we had, he's seen that too. Now he's seen it (on tape)," said Flores. "Look, he's a great quarterback. We're going to have to do a really great job from a disguise standpoint... from a fundamentals and communication standpoint. Because he can get his team in one call and out of a call, or to another call, with a couple hand signals. It'll be a challenge. We got to play well."
Flores also hinted that a rowdy home crowd will go a long way on Sunday, saying, "We're going to need some crowd noise at a very, very high level."