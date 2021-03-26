BYU OL Brady Christensen Shines at Pro Day With Vikings' Rick Spielman in Attendance

While Zach Wilson was putting on a show, Spielman got a good look at an offensive lineman who is climbing up draft boards.

Vikings GM Rick Spielman continued his pro day tour on Friday with a trip to Provo, Utah and BYU.

It was a bit of an interesting choice, as other teams having pro days on Friday included Michigan (Kwity Paye, Jalen Mayfield, Ambry Thomas) and Virginia Tech (Christian Darrisaw). But the Vikings need offensive linemen, and the Cougars have a few that could be of interest.

The headliner at BYU's pro day was obviously quarterback Zach Wilson, who is the favorite to be selected No. 2 overall by the New York Jets. There was a time last fall when Kirk Cousins and the Vikings were struggling, Wilson was opening eyes in the college football world, and the two seemed like a potential match.

Then Cousins improved his play and Wilson continued to light the world on fire, cementing himself as a top-five pick. He did nothing to change that on Friday, putting on a ridiculous show in front of NFL evaluators.

Locked into Cousins in 2021 and picking 14th in this year's draft, the Vikings aren't drafting Wilson. You have to wonder if Spielman was a little jealous as he watched the quarterback throw the ball all over the field.

The real standout of the day, from a Vikings perspective at least, was the performance of offensive lineman Brady Christensen. One of PFF's highest-graded linemen in 2020, Christensen was a key part of a dominant offensive line that allowed Wilson to have the success he did.

Christensen has very impressive film, but there were some major questions about his athleticism. He answered those in resounding fashion on Friday, and will likely start to climb up draft boards as a result. Instead of being a potential fourth of fifth-round pick, I'd expect that Christensen may have solidified himself as a Day 2 prospect after his workout.

As an older prospect — he's already 23 — Christensen could potentially be ready to compete for a starting job at tackle or guard right away. Whether or not the Vikings address their offensive line in the first round, he's someone they could have their eyes on with one of their two third-round picks.

Other Day 3 prospects from BYU that Spielman watched on Friday include guard Tristen Hoge, wide receiver Dax Milne, defensive tackle Khyiris Tonga, and tight end Matt Bushman.

This was Spielman's seventh pro day of the year. In order: Northwestern, North Dakota State, Georgia, TCU, Alabama, USC, and BYU.

He said earlier this offseason that he plans on attending 10-15 of them. Here are some next week that could make sense:

Monday: Miami

Tuesday: Ohio State or Washington

Wednesday: LSU or Kentucky

Thursday: Minnesota

Friday: Oregon

