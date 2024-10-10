C.J. Ham on Sam Darnold: 'We will follow him as far as we go'
The Minnesota Vikings and quarterback Sam Darnold have been the surprise of the NFL during in their 5-0 start. As Vikings fullback C.J. Ham tells it though, those inside the organization have not been surprised by the team's hot start and are going as far as Darnold takes them.
"Sam is an absolute baller," Ham said of the Vikings quarterback on an appearance on NFL Network's Good Morning Football on Thursday. "We've been able to see that for these past five weeks and throughout his career. The dude has all the talent to make every single throw. He can get out of the pocket and run, which I think a lot of people forget about. He can stand in the pocket and dial it up, too. When you got a quarterback not afraid to go out there and make a play on a big stage, the opportunities are endless. The dude has been going out there and balling every single week."
Darnold has thrown for 1,111 yards and 11 touchdown passes in his first five games in Minnesota. Darnold, on his fourth team in just his seventh NFL season, is the latest QB to find success after struggling in the early years of his career.
While some national pundits appear to still believe the bottom could fall out on Darnold's dream start, Ham says the Vikings are completely behind the quarterback who has guided the team to an undefeated start.
"As his teammate, and speaking for the rest of my teammates, we will follow him as far as we go," Ham said.
"We knew the team that we had going into the season, going into training camp. No matter what was going on from the outside view, it didn't necessarily matter," Ham said. "We knew in our building, in our organization, we will go as far as we want to go."
Minnesota entered its bye week coming off a 23-17 win in London over the New York Jets. The Vikings are just one of two remaining undefeated squads left in the NFL, the only other being the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs.
"Obviously, these first five weeks have gone our way. It's hard to win in the NFL. These first five weeks have gone great. Just gotta keep piling it on," Ham said.