Cam Akers rejoins Vikings for third straight season with Aaron Jones hurt
The Minnesota Vikings are a magnet for running back Cam Akers, who is re-signing with Minnesota in wake of running back Aaron Jones suffering a hamstring injury.
It's the third consecutive season the Vikings have acquired Akers.
- 2023: Vikings acquired Akers from the Rams on September 20
- 2024: Vikings acquired Akers from the Texans on October 15
- 2025: Vikings signed Akers as a free agent on September 16
The Vikings haven't announced the signing just yet, but Akers confirmed the news on Instagram.
Jones went down with a hammy in the Vikings' 22-6 loss to the Falcons on Monday night, leaving Jordan Mason as the top running back. With Ty Chandler on injured reserve after suffering his own hamstring injury in Week 1, the only other running back on the roster is Zavier Scott.
Without signing Akers, the only other running back available to Minnesota is Xazavian Valladay. The second-year back out of Arizona State is signed to Minnesota's practice squad,
Neither Scott nor Valladay has taken a handoff in an NFL regular-season game.
Akers immediately slots in as the presumed RB2, giving the Vikings an experienced back to give Mason breathers and provide receiving skills as a third-down back.
Akers provided the Vikings with 67 carries for 297 yarda and one touchdown last season, while adding 10 receptions for 52 yards and two touchdowns. In 2023, he carried the ball 38 times for 138 yards and a touchdown with the Vikings, in addition to 11 catches for 70 yards.