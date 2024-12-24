Christian Watson's knee injury is not serious, could potentially play against Vikings
The Vikings will host the Packers this Sunday in a pivotal NFC North battle, but one of Green Bay's top pass catchers will be entering the matchup a little banged up.
Packers second-leading receiver Christian Watson left their Monday Night Football win over the Saints in the fourth quarter with a knee injury. Head coach Matt Lafleur told the media on Tuesday that the team received "good news" and the injury is just a knee bruise, which gives Watson the potential to play on Sunday.
Watson has dealt with injuries throughout his three-year NFL career, but his found his stride this season with a career-high 620 yards. His sixth on the team with only 29 catches, but he's blossomed into one of the league's best deep threats, averaging 21.4 yards per catch.
If Watson does not go, Green Bay will lean on its deep receiving core led by Jayden Reed, Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks.
