Cowherd says Vikings 'may regret' letting Darnold go, doubles down on last-place prediction
Fox Sports host Colin Cowherd previously said the Minnesota Vikings have the "worst roster" in the NFC North and predicted they would finish last in the division, and his feelings haven't changed coming out of the 2025 NFL draft.
On his FS1 show, The Herd, Tuesday, Cowherd updated his predictions for every NFL division following the draft, and he once again had the Vikings finishing last in the North, while the rest of his rankings — the Detroit Lions winning it, the Chicago Bears securing second and the Green Bay Packers taking third — also remained unchanged post-NFL draft.
"I think the Bears eke into the playoffs. I think Jordan Love, I like. I think they're worried about him ... they've got a couple other needs defensively, and they went with a wide receiver again," Cowherd said on FS1. "Vikings will be a very good fourth-place team. I think letting Sam Darnold go, I think they may regret it."
Darnold did have a fantastic 2024 season as he posted career bests in yards (4,319), touchdowns (35), quarterback rating (102.5), QBR (60.4) and completion percentage (66%), but it's worth noting Cowherd is a major Darnold fan. He's perhaps a little biased here. And the Vikings seem pretty confident in J.J. McCarthy, who's set to take over as the full-time starter.
If McCarthy excels, the Vikings have an opportunity to be every bit as good, or even better, than last season.