D'Andre Swift questionable, Gervon Dexter Sr. and Roschon Johnson out for Bears-Vikings
The Bears have released their Saturday injury report ahead of Monday night's game against the Vikings, and Chicago will be without offensive lineman Ryan Bates, defensive lineman Gervon Dexter Sr. and running back Roschon Johnson, while running back D'Andre Swift is questionable with a groin injury.
Bates has been a reserve offensive lineman this season for the Bears, but he will be out with a concussion. Dexter has been a significant contributor for Chicago this season starting 13 games. He's been a breakout second-year player, recording 36 pressures and six sacks this season, so the Bears will look elsewhere for interior production on the defensive line.
As for the backfield, Johnson has 48 carries for 139 yards and six touchdowns this season. This will be his second straight week sidelined with a concussion. Their No. 1 back Swift was limited at practice on Saturday with a groin injury, so he will be questionable heading into Monday night.
Minnesota will host Chicago on Monday night at 7:00 p.m. CT in one of two Monday Night Football games this week on the ESPN family of networks.