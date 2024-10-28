Dalton Risner 'absolutely in the mix' as Vikings make O-line decision
The Vikings have an important decision to make this week with their offensive line. After losing star left tackle Christian Darrisaw to a season-ending knee injury, there are several directions they could go when it comes to replacing him.
Veteran David Quessenberry, who took over when Darrisaw got hurt against the Rams, is the safe option at left tackle. Sixth-round rookie Walter Rouse is a sleeper possibility if the coaching staff feels he's ready for the opportunity. But the puzzle of trying to get the "best five guys in there," as Kevin O'Connell said last week, isn't just about who plays in Darrisaw's spot.
Dalton Risner is healthy after dealing with a back injury and he could potentially make his season debut on Sunday against the Colts, so he's part of the conversation as well. Maybe that means he replaces Ed Ingram at right guard. Another intriguing possibility is that left guard Blake Brandel, a former tackle, slides over to LT, allowing Risner to play his natural LG position.
"He's definitely gonna be in the conversations as far as what that best five for us moving forward
looks like, definitely part of multiple scenarios here where he's absolutely in the mix," O'Connell said of Risner on Friday. "I think Dalton's going to play a role amongst our offensive line for sure. We're lucky to have him and I'm glad he's healthy and he's worked through it."
The only guarantees regarding the Vikings' offensive line on Sunday night are that Garrett Bradbury is at center, Brian O'Neill is at right tackle, and Brandel is somewhere on the left side of the line. Who plays left tackle is completely up in the air, as are the statuses of Ingram and Risner.
And there's also the possibility that the Vikings add help from outside the organization at LT, whether that's a trade for someone like Jacksonville's Cam Robinson or a possible free agent signing like David Bakhtiari, Charles Leno Jr., or D.J. Humphries.
Keep an eye on the offensive line this week as the Vikings look to bounce back from this two-game losing streak and beat the Colts in primetime.