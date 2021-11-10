Dalvin Cook Addresses Lawsuit Accusing Him of Assault: "I'm the Victim in This Situation"

Vikings running back Dalvin Cook spoke to reporters on Wednesday as he does every week during the NFL season, but this time the topic of discussion had little to do with football.

A huge story emerged on Tuesday night: Cook was sued by an ex-girlfriend regarding a November 2020 incident that turned violent, and the two sides have vastly different accounts of what happened. The woman, U.S. military sergeant Gracelyn Trimble, claims she was assaulted by Cook. Meanwhile, Cook's representation — which got out in front of the story by leaking it to Adam Schefter and framing it in their desired way — says he's the victim of physical and emotional abuse, claiming Trimble broke into his home, attacked him and his guests, and that Cook acted in self-defense.

In his first public comments since the news came out, Cook declined to say much but maintained his innocence.

"I just want everybody to know, I'm the victim in this situation," he said. "The truth and the details about the situation will come out at a further time. Any further questions, y'all can ask my agent, my attorney."

Cook said he would love to go into detail about the situation but didn't think it would be a good idea to comment on an ongoing legal matter. He added that he found out about the lawsuit at the same time that the rest of the world did and is letting his legal team handle things.

"I would love to go into further details about it but I just can't," Cook said.

"I'm a pretty private person," he said when asked about how all of this was weighing on him. "Just seeing my business out on the social web is not ideal for me. I try to walk that straight line, but bumps and bruises come through life and it's how you handle it. I've been through a lot of tough things in my life and I got my head up high knowing that the truth will come out. I hate being a distraction to the team but I know those guys got my back 1000 percent. Just gonna take this thing day by day."

It's clear that Cook doesn't want this to be a distraction for the Vikings, who have lost two games in a row and are hoping to bounce back against the Chargers this weekend. He said he's treating this like a normal day. Because this is a civil suit and not a criminal one, the NFL has not taken any action and Cook is still in position to practice this week and play on Sunday in Los Angeles. He said he hasn't heard from the league.

"The matter will be reviewed under the personal conduct policy," was the NFL's statement, via a spokesperson. "We will continue to monitor developments but there’s no change to his status as this is a civil complaint."

Cook said he is no longer in contact with Trimble, with whom he had an on-and-off relationship for roughly three years.

"You learn a lot from a lot of situations," Cook said. "I won’t say I learned something from it. I learn things every day in life. Just be aware of what you’re doing. Just be aware of life and how it may approach you each and every day. I don’t be surprised by a lot of things. I’m here to work and I’m letting my legal team handle all the legal matters. I’m handling what I can handle. I’m here where my feet are at. I’ve got my head in it trying to get ready for a gameplan for the Chargers and just letting the outside things handle the outside things."

This remains an ongoing story and additional updates will be provided as they become available.

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Vikings news and analysis all season long. Also, follow me on Twitter and feel free to ask me any questions on there.