Dalvin Cook, Justin Jefferson Steamroll Steelers in First Half as Vikings Lead 23-0

Cook and Jefferson have combined for three touchdowns already in a dominant Minnesota performance.

The Vikings just played their most dominant half of football all season — and it isn't even close. Both the offense and the defense are absolutely rolling in front of a raucous U.S. Bank Stadium crowd as the Vikings lead the Steelers 23-0 at the break in primetime.

Just about everything was working in that first half.

Dalvin Cook, playing through a serious shoulder injury suffered just 11 days ago, was barely hit at all on his way to a record-breaking first half performance. He carried the ball 14 times for 153 yards and two touchdowns in the half, and could've had more, considering he was tackled a few times with nothing but green turf in front of him. The 153 yards broke a nine-year-old Adrian Peterson franchise record for first half rushing yardage.

The passing game was working too. Kirk Cousins peppered 10 targets towards a red-hot Justin Jefferson, who caught six of them for 67 yards and a touchdown. He also could've had a much bigger first half, as he and Cousins just failed to connect three times: twice in the end zone, and once on a potential big play over the middle of the field.

In total, the Vikings outgained the Steelers 300 yards to 66. A ton of credit needs to go to the offensive line, which created massive holes in the running game and gave Cousins all day to throw. T.J. Watt leaving the game with a groin injury made their job easier, but it was still a very impressive performance.

If Greg Joseph hits all of his kicks, this could be a 27-0 game (although the Steelers also missed a field goal).

Defensively, the Vikings were just as dominant, holding the Steelers off the scoreboard. Ben Roethlisberger was sacked four times and Pittsburgh got nothing going in the run game.

That was complete domination. We'll see if it continues in the second half. Follow along here for live updates.

