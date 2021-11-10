Dalvin Cook Claims He's a Victim of Abuse, Extortion After Ex-Girlfriend Accuses Him of Assault

Cook was sued on Tuesday. His representation says he was attacked and responded in self-defense.

A former girlfriend of Dalvin Cook sued the Vikings running back on Tuesday on allegations of assault, battery, and false imprisonment regarding a November 2020 incident. Cook and his legal team contend that he was the victim of abuse and is now being extorted.

Cook and U.S. military sergeant Gracelyn Trimble met in 2018 and had an on-and-off, sometimes difficult relationship. On November 19th of last year, Trimble traveled to Cook's Inver Grove Heights home to gather some of her possessions. According to Cook's representation, Trimble broke into the house with a stolen garage door opener.

Cook had two guests over at the time. His lawyer, David Valentini, alleges that she assaulted Cook without provocation, punching him and spraying him and his guests with Mace before grabbing his gun and holding him hostage in his home. Trimble's lawsuit claims that Cook got angry when she asked for help getting her things, "grabbed her arm, and slung her whole body over the couch, slamming her face into the coffee table and causing her lower forehead and the bridge of her nose to bust open," according to the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

Trimble claims to have suffered a concussion, deep cuts, and bruising. Also in the lawsuit are Instagram DMs, allegedly from Cook to Trimble, saying "I know what I did can't be rewind...If you wanna go to the police I'll respect that I'll take my punishment for what I did!...the situation just got out of hand from the jump."

Trimble and her lawyer, Daniel Cragg, are seeking monetary damages.

Cook and Valentini allege that he is the victim in this situation. They claim that Cook was trying to protect one of his guests when Trimble was knocked over and suffered a cut on her face. They also allege that Trimble has a history of damaging Cook's property and being emotionally and physically abusive. According to Valentini's statement, Cook acted in self-defense.

"Sgt. Trimble broke numerous laws the evening of November 19, 2020 and for the better part of a year, Sgt. Trimble has been attempting to extort money from Mr. Cook," wrote Valentini in a statement. "We are confident a full disclosure of the facts will show Mr. Cook did nothing wrong and any injury Sgt. Trimble may have sustained that evening was the result of Sgt. Trimble's own unlawful conduct."

Here is the full statement from Valentini, in which he claims their side of the story is corroborated by multiple independent witnesses.

Additional details of Trimble's lawsuit detailing her side of the story can be found in the previously linked Star Tribune article.

Neither Cook nor Trimble called the police or filed a report that night or thereafter. The two reportedly continued seeing each other on and off after the incident until splitting for good in May of this year. Prior to this lawsuit, the two sides and their legal representation held settlement discussions but could not reach an agreement.

The Vikings released a statement on Tuesday evening saying that they were made aware of the situation, notified the NFL, and are gathering information. The NFL declined further comment at the moment.

This is a developing and ongoing story.