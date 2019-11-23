Viking
Dalvin Cook Leads All Running Backs in Pro Bowl Voting

Will Ragatz

The first round of Pro Bowl Voting results have been released, and Vikings running back Dalvin Cook is off to a strong start. At the time of the first returns, Cook led all running backs with 106,167 votes, roughly 6,000 more than the Panthers' Christian McCaffrey.

Cook is fourth among all players in votes thus far, trailing only a trio of quarterbacks: Lamar Jackson, Patrick Mahomes, and Russell Wilson.

Through the season's first 11 weeks, Cook is second in the NFL in both rushing yards and yards from scrimmage. He trails McCaffrey in both statistics. Cook's abilities as a rusher and a receiver have been a major reason for the Vikings' success this season.

The only other Viking leading their position in votes is a surprising one. Ameer Abdullah leads all NFC players in the "special teams" category, ahead of players like the Bears' Cordarelle Patterson and the 49ers' Raheem Mostert.

Abdullah has eight kickoff returns for a solid 27.1 yard average, and leads the Vikings with six solo tackles on special teams. He is one of the biggest names among the special teams players eligible for the Pro Bowl, due to his time as a star running back at Nebraska.

Cook and Abdullah aren't the only Vikings who figure to get consideration for this year's Pro Bowl. On offense, Kirk Cousins, Stefon Diggs, CJ Ham, Kyle Rudolph, and Brian O'Neill seem like strong candidates for selection. Eric Kendricks, Anthony Barr, Harrison Smith, Anthony Harris, Danielle Hunter, and Everson Griffen have had strong seasons on the defensive side of the ball.

You can vote for all your favorite Vikings right here.

The 2020 Pro Bowl will take place in Orlando, FL, on January 26.

