Dalvin Cook Update: No Change to Cook's Status Because This is Civil Suit, not Criminal

Cook is expected to practice on Wednesday and could still play against the Chargers this weekend.

Vikings running back Dalvin Cook is currently involved in a serious ongoing legal situation. He was sued by ex-girlfriend Gracelyn Trimble on Tuesday on allegations of assault, battery, and false imprisonment regarding a November 2020 incident. Cook and his lawyer released a statement claiming that he is a victim of abuse in the situation and is now being extorted.

But for now, there's no change to Cook's status from a football perspective, because this is a civil issue, not a criminal one.

"The matter will be reviewed under the personal conduct policy," an NFL spokesperson said in a statement. "We will continue to monitor developments but there’s no change to his status as this is a civil complaint."

Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer didn't say much about the situation during his Wednesday press conference. He said he hasn't heard anything indicating Cook won't be available to play this weekend against the Chargers, and that he anticipates him practicing today.

"Not really," Zimmer said when asked if this is a distraction. "[We'll] go about our business and do what we do."

“Honestly, I don’t know that much about the situation," he added. "What I was told is the NFL said this is...a civil matter and it is what is. So I don’t know that much about it, honestly."

Cook is scheduled to speak to reporters shortly.

