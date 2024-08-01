Dan Orlovsky wouldn't be shocked if the Vikings 'get into the playoff picture'
ESPN's Dan Orlovsky is expecting big things from the Vikings this season.
In an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday, Orlovsky claimed he wouldn't be shocked if the Vikings "get into the playoff picture."
"Minnesota is super interesting to me," Orlovsky said when discussing the NFC North. "They were 6-6 last year, even after the Kirk injury, going into their bye week. So they were right in the picture. Josh Dobbs was balling and then they lost four out of their last five, two of them to Detroit. One of them was to Cincinnati in a super tight game. I think Minnesota, because of the quarterback situation ... I feel whatever quarterback plays, is going to play well. Sam (Darnold) has a great opportunity. It's, by far, the best opportunity he's ever had in his career.
"Then (J.J.) McCarthy, I've said McCarthy is going into the perfect place when it comes to, 'What are you good at? What's your past, your skillset, type of offense?' Minnesota's the ideal place for (McCarthy). With both of those receivers (Jordan) Addison and obviously (Justin Jefferson), but then (T.J.) Hockenson is so good. Their offensive line is top seven, top eight in the league. Aaron Jones comes over. Like, this is a team that I think, (with Brian) Flores as their defensive coordinator, I think they could be playing really, really important games in December."
The optimism comes in the face of many sportsbooks giving the Vikings around a 6.5 over-under win total for this year. Many NFL analysts have noted the Vikings play in a much improved division with at least one Super Bowl contender, which Orlovsky also noted.
"I think the NFC North could be the best division in football this year. High end with both Detroit and Green Bay. Chicago, I think, is the best situation a No. 1 drafted quarterback has ever gone into," he said.
"I think as a whole that division is going to be good. I think that division will not have a bad team," Orlovsky later continued.