Danielle Hunter, Dalvin Cook Receive Votes For NFL Awards

Will Ragatz

The Vikings left the NFL honors show on Saturday night empty-handed, with their one realistic candidate for an award – potential Walter Payton Man of the Year Kyle Rudolph – falling short once again.

But the night wasn't all bad. Vikings legend Steve Hutchinson finally got the knock announcing his acceptance into the Hall of Fame, and two current players at least received a tiny bit of recognition from an awards voter. Danielle Hunter received one vote for defensive player of the year, and Dalvin Cook got one vote for comeback player of the year. Those awards were ultimately won by the Patriots' Stephon Gilmore and the Titans' Ryan Tannehill, respectively.

It's not difficult to make the argument that Hunter should've gotten multiple votes, but it's nice to see that one voter recognized his incredible impact. His 14.5 sacks during the regular season were tied for fourth among all players, and his 70 total tackles led all players with at least 11 sacks. Hunter, who became the fastest player ever to 50 career sacks, added 2.5 more in the playoffs for good measure.

I think Eric Kendricks and Anthony Harris should've gotten a DPOY vote or two as well, but that's just me. Kendricks was the best linebacker in the league, according to PFF, and the pretty clear MVP of the Vikings' defense. Harris only led the league in interceptions.

Cook, meanwhile, had a breakout season in his third year, following two injury-marred campaigns. He put up 1,654 yards from scrimmage in just 14 games, staking his claim as one of the best all-around running backs in the NFL. It's nice to see one voter recognize that and give him a vote for Comeback Player of the Year.

Lamar Jackson of the Ravens was the second unanimous MVP in league history. The Vikings have had three MVPs, with Alan Page (1971), Fran Tarkenton (1975), and Adrian Peterson (2012) all winning the award.

The Saints' Michael Thomas was a somewhat surprising winner of Offensive Player of the Year over the Panthers' Christian McCaffrey. Peterson and Tarketon are the only Vikings to win that award. Page and Keith Millard (1989) are the two Vikings to win DPOY.

