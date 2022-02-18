Deshaun Watson's Agent Shoots Down Rumors of Interest in Vikings, Buccaneers

Watson probably isn't going to end in Minnesota, if he's even able to play in 2022.

A report regarding Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson made waves on social media this week, but there ultimately might not be that much substance to it.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler wrote that Watson "has begun evaluating potential fits for his services in 2022, with the Buccaneers and Vikings among teams on his radar." Unsurprisingly, that got the attention of fans in Tampa, Minnesota, and across the country.

But on Thursday, former ESPN insider Josina Anderson poured water on those flames.

"I spoke with Deshaun Watson’s agent," Anderson tweeted. "He says there's no truth that Watson is eyeing the Bucs, Vikings or any teams ahead of free agency. 'We haven’t had any talks among ourselves or with teams about possible destinations as we are focused on clearing Deshaun’s name at this time.'"

Watson is currently the defendant in civil cases filed last spring by 22 women who allege he sexually assaulted them or engaged in some form of sexual misconduct while receiving massages. He didn't play at all in 2021 and his legal issues remain unresolved as this offseason moves forward.

No one's going to be trading for Watson until there's clarity on that front. Doing so would be a PR nightmare. Also, even if Watson never faces criminal charges, the NFL could suspend him under its personal conduct policy.

This seems like something that's going to continue to linger for a while. Maybe Watson would, in fact, be interested in coming to the Vikings and playing with Justin Jefferson, but there's no reason to view that as a realistic possibility at this point. There's too much uncertainty for the Vikings or any other team to incorporate the idea of landing Watson into their offseason roster construction.

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Vikings news and analysis all offseason long. Also, follow me on Twitter and feel free to ask me any questions on there.