Discussing biggest NFC threats to Lions, Vikings not mentioned by Dan Orlovsky
The Detroit Lions sit atop the NFC standings and they're on an eight-game winning streak. After a closely contested two-point loss last month, the Vikings look like they could be their toughest competition for the conference crown, but one ESPN analyst doesn't seem to agree.
On Thursday's edition of ESPN's Get Up, the panel of analysts was discussing the biggest threats to the Lions in the NFC and former Lions QB turned analyst Dan Orlovsky failed to mention the Vikings at all.
"The Eagles are (a threat), but I don't think they're by themselves. I think Philadelphia matches up well, because of the way their talent is on the perimeter and their athletic offensive line," Orlovsky said. "But, I also think two other teams that are capable of doing it, that I feel confident in that is, one, Green Bay and two, the Los Angeles Rams."
Orlovsky mentions the closely contested six-point loss that Los Angeles had against the Lions in overtime back in Week 1. He claimed that they're the "one team" that has gone "toe-to-toe" with Detroit this season and "played them very well."
Outside of Detroit's lone loss to the Buccaneers, the Vikings' two-point loss has been statistically Detroit's toughest test of the season.
The Rams' situation is unique given how many injuries they had early in the season. It's worth noting that Orlovsky was teammates with Rams QB Matthew Stafford in Detroit from 2014-16 and they're publicly pretty good friends. He clearly trusts Stafford, but failing to mention a Vikings team that beat Los Angeles and only lost by two points to Detroit is a baffling omission.
Unless disaster strikes, Minnesota and Detroit are expected to be comfortably in the postseason, and they will face off in the final week of the regular season on Jan. 5 in Detroit.