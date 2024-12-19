DK Metcalf begs Seahawks fans not to sell tickets to Vikings fans
Lumen Field, the home of the Seattle Seahawks, has long been known as one of the loudest stadiums in the NFL thanks to a rabid fanbase known as the "12th Man."
Those fans were relentless during Seattle's "Legion of Boom" years, but things just don't seem to be the same this season. Seattle is 3-5 at home and has suffered blowout losses on home turf against the Bills, 49ers and Packers.
Last week, after getting shellacked 30-13 by Green Bay, wide receiver DK Metcalf made it a point to call out the fans, begging them to stop selling tickets to visiting teams.
“We still need them to come out and be supportive,” Metcalf said Wednesday. "I know in the first quarter, second or third play of the game, it got crazy loud in there. I looked around and there were a lot of Green Bay fans. They did a great job traveling, but just wishing us 12s didn’t sell as many tickets as they did to make sure we kept the home-field advantage. But yeah, man, it would mean a lot just to take this last one home and finish off the season strong so we can play again in front of them in the playoffs.”
Seattle enters Week 16 tied with the Rams at 8-6 for the lead in the NFC West.
It's still possible for the Seahawks to get into the playoffs as a wild-card team if they don't win the division, but that would require jumping the Washington Commanders (9-5) and with only three weeks to go the division title is the only guaranteed ticket to the tournament.
Minnesota hasn't left Seattle with a win since 2006. The past five trips to play the Seahawks have resulted in losses by scores of 27-26 (2020), 37-30 (2019), 21-7 (2018), 41-20 (2013) and 30-20 (2012).