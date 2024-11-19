Emmy-winning Vikings host Gabe Henderson no longer employed by team
Popular Vikings host, on-air talent, and producer Gabe Henderson is no longer employed by the franchise, the Vikings have confirmed.
"We can confirm Gabe is no longer a member of the Vikings organization," a team spokesperson told Vikings On SI via email. "Consistent with our policy, we cannot provide further comment on personnel matters."
Some on social media noticed this week that Henderson was no longer listed as an employee on the Vikings' website, and that his Twitter/X account was made private and hadn't posted since October. He also hasn't appeared in a video posted on the Vikings' YouTube channel since early October.
Henderson and the Vikings Entertainment Network (VEN) recently won an Upper Midwest Emmy Award in the Interview/Discussion category for "Vikings Circle: Best Of 2023." Vikings Circle was a video series where Henderson drove a golf cart around the practice facility at TCO Performance Center with a player or coach and interviewed them.
Henderson had been with the Vikings since 2020. In addition to hosting videos for the team's social media channels, he worked in the booth with Paul Allen, Pete Bercich, and the KFAN radio broadcast team during games. He essentially held the role that previously belonged for many years to Mike "Wobby" Wobschall, who parted ways with the organization in undisclosed circumstances in 2019.
Prior to coming to Minnesota, Henderson worked for the Washington Commanders. He played college football for Liberty University.
The Vikings will move forward with Tatum Everett as their main on-camera host.