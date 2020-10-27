SI.com
Everson Griffen Traded to Lions, Will Make Detroit Debut Against Vikings

Will Ragatz

Former Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen was traded by the Cowboys on Tuesday, with Dallas sending him to the Lions for a conditional sixth-round pick.

Griffen signed with the Cowboys back on August 12th but didn't even last three months in Dallas. When he signed, it was seen as a major upgrade for a Cowboys team that had plans of contending in the NFC. But Griffen got off to a slow start with just 2.5 sacks and 18 pressures in seven games. He is currently PFF's 81st-ranked edge rusher out of 111 qualified players and was being significantly out-performed by both DeMarcus Lawrence and Aldon Smith among Dallas edge rushers.

Even though the Dak Prescott-less Cowboys are still technically in playoff contention due to the woeful state of the NFC East, it's become clear that they aren't legitimate title contenders. So they were willing to move on from Griffen to save a bit of cap room.

At 3-3, the Lions view themselves as playoff contenders and were in desperate need of pass-rushing help. Adding Griffen is a fairly low-cost move that has plenty of potential benefit if he's able to shake off a slow start to the 2020 season.

The Lions play the Colts this weekend, but due to the COVID-19 protocol process, Griffen won't be able to play in that game. Which means his Detroit debut will take place in Week 9 at U.S. Bank Stadium against the Vikings. Because of course. 

Griffen, who had 74.5 sacks in his ten years with Minnesota, was already going to play the Vikings with Dallas, but now he gets to play them twice in nine games with the Lions.

The Lions' familiarity with Griffen from their battles over the past decade may have influenced their decision to pursue him. The veteran has 16 sacks in 19 career games against Detroit, which is easily his most against any individual opponent. He'll get a chance to go against Riley Reiff – unless Reiff is traded – after facing him in practice every day between 2017 and 2019.

Griffen joins former Vikings teammates Adrian Peterson and Jayron Kearse with the Lions.

