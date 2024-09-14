Ex-Pro Bowler thinks 49ers will seek 'revenge' and 'blow out' Vikings
The Vikings' Week 2 matchup against the 49ers will be a rematch of last year's 22-17 Minnesota win on Monday Night Football. The biggest difference will be Sam Darnold is no longer on San Francisco's sideline backing up Brock Purdy and he will be making his Vikings' home debut as the starting quarterback in Minnesota.
Both teams are coming off Week 1 victories and it's one of the most intriguing games in the early window on Sunday. Former 49ers pro-bowl safety Donte Whitner was on daily sports show Up & Adams this week and talked about the matchup.
"I think this is a huge revenge game. Last year was very disappointing and embarrassing," Whitner said. "Week 7, Brock Purdy and the 49ers didn't really have their best output, but I felt like Brock did a really good job managing the game and the blitz that Brian Flores likes to employ on the field and he got the ball to the right people, but he just couldn't punch the ball in the endzone."
Purdy had one of his worst performances of the season last year against the Vikings. He completed 21-30 passes for 272 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.
One of the biggest plays of the game was when Kirk Cousing found Jordan Addison for a 60-yard touchdown with only seven seconds remaining before halftime.
"The downfall of that game was on Steve Wilkes when he wrote his destiny and called a zero blitz with 10 seconds left going into halftime," Whitner said. "That was the downfall for the 49ers, it was the defense. They were too static, they showed Kirk Cousins and the Vikings offense everything they wanted to see and they were able to take advantage of matchups."
Last year's Vikings' win was sandwiched in the middle of a three-game losing streak for San Francisco. Now the 49ers are coming off an impressive 32-19 season-opening victory over the Jets. Whitner thinks last year's disappointing result will be used as motivation.
"I think this is a game that Kyle Shanahan is going to take it personal... he always beats up on his former coaches, whether it's Sean McVay, whether it's Robert Saleh," Whitner said. "To lose to the Minnesota Vikings last year and O'Connell, I think it lit a fire under Kyle Shanahan. You might see a blowout this week."
San Francisco will be without star running back Christian McCaffrey for the second straight week due to a calf injury. U.S. Bank Stadium should be buzzing with excitement as Sunday will be the Vikings' first home game of the 2024-25 season.