Ex-Vikings LB Anthony Barr announces NFL retirement after 10 seasons
Former Vikings first-round pick Anthony Barr officially announced his retirement from the NFL on Tuesday after 10 seasons, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz.
The Vikings selected Barr in the first-round of the 2014 NFL Draft with the ninth overall pick. He played eight total seasons with the franchise from 2014 to 2021. He appeared in 102 games, started 98, and he compiled 496 total tackles. He played one season with the Cowboys in 2022 before rejoining the Vikings' practice squad in 2023.
Barr made four pro-bowls and he's sixth all-time in Vikings' history in total tackles. He might not have as high of a peak as some, but he should go down as one of the best linebackers in franchise history.
Barr is calling it a career at 33 years old on the same day Teddy Bridgewater — who was in the same draft class — is reportedly making an NFL return with the Buccaneers.