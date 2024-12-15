Ex-Vikings QB coach labeled as 'top target' for Bill Belichick at North Carolina
Bill Belichick is a couple of days into his rein as head coach at North Carolina and now he'll be putting together a coaching staff to join him.
One name to monitor as a candidate to coach alongside Belichick at the college level is former Minnesota Vikings quarterbacks coach Scott Turner. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Turner "has emerged as a top target to become Bill Belichick's OC at UNC."
Turner is currently the interim offensive coordinator for the Las Vegas Raiders. The 42-year-old was the quarterbacks coach for the Vikings from 2014-16, having been brought in by head coach MIke Zimmer to work under his father, Norv Turner, who was Minnesota's offensive coordinator from 2014-16.
After parting ways with Minnesota following the 2016 season, Turner was an offensive analyst at the University of Michigan in 2017 before jumping back to the NFL as the QB coach for the Carolina Panthers in 2018-19.
He then worked as the offensive coordinator for the Washington Football Team from 2020-22 and has spend the last two seasons with the Raiders.