Ex-Vikings QB Teddy Bridgewater to reportedly make NFL return with Buccaneers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are expected to sign former Vikings QB Teddy Bridgewater, according to multiple reports on Tuesday.
Bridgewater won a state championship in his first season as the head coach of his alma mater, Miami Northwestern High School last season, but he was susspended by the school last month for allegedly providing impermissible benefits to his players. The suspension prompted him to attempt an NFL return.
At 32 years old, Tampa Bay will be Bridgewater's seventh differenet NFL team since parting ways with the Vikings in 2018. He has played for the Jets, Saints, Panthers, Broncos, Dolphins, Lions and now potentially the Buccaneers.
He will presumably compete for a backup role behind Baker Mayfield in Tampa Bay this preseason with Kyle Trask, Michael Pratt and Connor Bazelak as the only other quarterbacks on the roster.