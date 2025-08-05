Inside The Vikings

Ex-Vikings QB Teddy Bridgewater to reportedly make NFL return with Buccaneers

Tampa Bay will be Bridgewater's seventh NFL team since leaving Minnesota.

Nov 12, 2017; Landover, MD, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) stands on the sidelines during the fourth quarter against the Washington Redskins at FedEx Field. Minnesota Vikings defeated Washington Redskins 38-30. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are expected to sign former Vikings QB Teddy Bridgewater, according to multiple reports on Tuesday.

Bridgewater won a state championship in his first season as the head coach of his alma mater, Miami Northwestern High School last season, but he was susspended by the school last month for allegedly providing impermissible benefits to his players. The suspension prompted him to attempt an NFL return.

At 32 years old, Tampa Bay will be Bridgewater's seventh differenet NFL team since parting ways with the Vikings in 2018. He has played for the Jets, Saints, Panthers, Broncos, Dolphins, Lions and now potentially the Buccaneers.

He will presumably compete for a backup role behind Baker Mayfield in Tampa Bay this preseason with Kyle Trask, Michael Pratt and Connor Bazelak as the only other quarterbacks on the roster.

