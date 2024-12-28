Fifth-grade Vikings fan won't spell Packers players names, not even for extra credit
A young Minnesota Vikings fan wasn't about to show any support for the Green Bay Packers. Not even for extra credit.
Fifth-grader Bennett Gulland is an avid Vikings fan, but his teacher is a Packers fan, his father, Nick, told FOX 9. Nick told FOX 9 that Bennett could have earned an extra point on his spelling test, but the extra word was the name of Packers quarterback Jordan Love. Instead of writing down the name of a dreaded Packer, Bennett wrote out Sam Darnold instead.
"My son brought home the spelling test and explained to me as a Vikings fan he couldn't bring himself to write Jordan Love," Nick told FOX 9. "So he wrote Sam Darnold instead. I found it hilarious. I was also proud of him for taking his Vikings fandom to another level."
While Bennett missed out on the extra credit, he most certainly has the support of Vikings fans everywhere.