Final Vikings-Bears Injury Report: Andrew Booth Jr., Ben Ellefson

The Vikings will be without one of their tight ends for Sunday's game against the Bears.

The Vikings will be without No. 3 tight end Ben Ellefson for Sunday's game against the Bears, the team announced on Friday. Ellefson, who has averaged 11 offensive snaps per game and is a fantastic blocker, has a groin injury.

To replace him, the Vikings will presumably elevate veteran TE Jacob Hollister from the practice squad. Hollister was signed a couple weeks ago. The 28-year-old has played in 57 career games with the Patriots, Seahawks, and Jaguars, starting 12 of those games. Seventh-round rookie Nick Muse is also on the practice squad.

Two rookies are questionable for the Vikings: cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. (quad) and wide receiver Jalen Nailor (hamstring). Booth has missed three straight games since injuring his quad on special teams in the regular season opener, but he was able to practice in a limited capacity this week. He would presumably only play on special teams, barring an injury.

Nailor is also exclusively a special teams player for now. He caught his first career pass from Ryan Wright on a fake punt in London.

OLB Za'Darius Smith (knee) and CB Cameron Dantzler (hip) are off the injury report and good to go, as is RB Dalvin Cook (shoulder).

For the Bears, starting RB David Montgomery (ankle) is questionable. No. 1 cornerback Jaylon Johnson and special teamer Dane Cruikshank are doubtful.

