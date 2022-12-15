Final Vikings-Colts Injury Report: Danielle Hunter, Cameron Dantzler, Kenny Moore

The Vikings haven't ruled out anyone on their active roster for Saturday's game against the Colts at U.S. Bank Stadium. Five players, however, are questionable: C Garrett Bradbury (back), OLB Danielle Hunter (neck), CB Cameron Dantzler (illness), DT Harrison Phillips (back), and OLB Patrick Jones II.

According to head coach Kevin O'Connell, all five have a good chance to play.

"They all did well today," he said on Thursday. "Got limited work, some good work across the board. We'll take a look at the tape and evaluate where guys are, how they feel tomorrow. All five of those guys have a good chance to go, but we want to be smart."

Left tackle Christian Darrisaw practiced in full this week and will make his return after missing three games (and parts of the last five) with multiple concussions. LB Jordan Hicks, S Harrison Smith, WR Adam Thielen, and DT James Lynch were listed on the injury report this week but will go into the game without any injury designation.

Blake Brandel, Jonathan Bullard, Akayleb Evans, Andrew Booth Jr, Ben Ellefson, and Irv Smith Jr. are on injured reserve. O'Connell said Smith is getting closer to returning, and he's been spotted working off to the side at practice this week.

In the event that any of the Vikings' five questionable players can't go, their backups will be ready. Those would be C Austin Schlottmann, OLBs D.J. Wonnum and Luiji Vilain, CB Duke Shelley, and Lynch.

For the Colts, starting slot cornerback Kenny Moore II has been ruled out. That's a big loss, but it's their only injury of note — outside of star linebacker Shaquille Leonard being on IR.

