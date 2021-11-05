Skip to main content
    • November 5, 2021
    Final Vikings Injury Report: Michael Pierce Out, Barr and Dantzler Questionable vs. Ravens

    Pierce unfortunately won't get the opportunity to face his old team in Baltimore this weekend.
    When Vikings nose tackle Michael Pierce returned to practice on Wednesday, it appeared that he was on track to end a three-game absence and play against his former team this weekend. Unfortunately, Pierce won't get the opportunity to go against the Ravens, as he's been ruled out for a fourth consecutive game with an elbow injury.

    Pierce didn’t suffer a setback this week, he just isn’t ready yet, according to Mike Zimmer.

    Armon Watts will get a fourth straight start in Pierce's absence, while Dalvin Tomlinson and Sheldon Richardson will also play heavy workloads at defensive tackle. James Lynch will continue to play 15 snaps or so as the No. 4 DT.

    Two players are questionable for the Vikings: linebacker Anthony Barr (knee) and cornerback Cameron Dantzler (ankle).

    Barr hasn't missed a snap in three games since returning from the knee injury that cost him the start of his season. He’s presumably either feeling sore or has suffered a minor setback. If Barr can’t go, Nick Vigil would make his first start since Week 4.

    Dantzler’s status is up in the air due to his ankle injury. The Vikings are optimistic about his status, but we’ll see. Already without Patrick Peterson, they’d have to turn to Kris Boyd or Harrison Hand on the outside opposite Bashaud Breeland if Dantzler can’t play.

    Inactives will be announced at 10:30 a.m. central time on Sunday, so we’ll find out Barr and Dantzler’s status then.

    Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Vikings news and analysis all season long. Also, follow me on Twitter and feel free to ask me any questions on there.

