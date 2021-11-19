Final Vikings Injury Report vs. Packers: The Latest on Barr, Breeland, Peterson, Willekes

The Vikings only have two names on the injury report, but a couple others hang in the balance as well.

The Vikings' final injury report ahead of Sunday's huge game against the Packers is here, but it doesn't cover the full extent of players whose statuses are still up in the air.

Officially, only one player has been ruled out: rookie guard Wyatt Davis, who barely even plays on special teams. Cornerback Bashaud Breeland is questionable with a groin injury. If he can't play — we'll find out when the inactive lists come out at 10:30 a.m. central time on Sunday morning — Cameron Dantzler would be guaranteed to start. It's possible Dantzler starts either way, especially if Breeland isn't at 100 percent or Patrick Peterson can't play (more on that in a second).

Linebacker Anthony Barr is notably absent from the final injury report. That means he's good to go for this week's game after missing last week with his ongoing knee injury. It sounds like this is something Barr is going to be dealing with all season (and perhaps beyond). Coming off 98 snaps in Baltimore, he was unable to go last week. But Barr rested up, returned to practice this week, and is back to play against the Packers. That will return Nick Vigil to the No. 3 LB role and push Blake Lynch out of the rotation.

The Vikings also have two other players not listed on the injury report who may or may not play against Green Bay: Peterson and defensive end Kenny Willekes.

Peterson practiced all week after missing the last three games with a hamstring issue, but he's still on injured reserve at this point so he hasn't been included on any of the injury reports. Peterson spoke yesterday about his time away from playing and his excitement to get back on the field.

"I don't know," Mike Zimmer said when asked if Peterson would play on Sunday. "We'll see. He had a good week."

Peterson appears to be on track to play, but hamstring injuries can be tricky and it's possible the Vikings won't want to rush the 31-year-old back too quickly. They could really use him against Davante Adams and the Packers, though. We'll just have to wait and see if he's activated off IR at some point prior to the game.

As for Willekes, he was activated from the Reserve/COVID list on Friday morning. But it can take a little time for players to get back to full speed following stints on the COVID list, so Zimmer wasn't sure if Willekes would play. He missed last week's victory.

“We’ll see if he can play this week," Zimmer said. "We don’t know yet.”

It would be a boost to the Vikings' pass rush if Willekes is good to go. He was awfully impressive in the first extended action of his NFL career two weeks ago in Baltimore.

Zimmer also said the Vikings have made a decision on who will start at center between Garrett Bradbury and Mason Cole, but declined to reveal it. Did you really expect him to?

The Packers' injury report should be out relatively soon. I'll add it here when available.

Kickoff is at noon central on FOX on Sunday from U.S. Bank Stadium.

Kickoff is at noon central on FOX on Sunday from U.S. Bank Stadium.