Skip to main content
    •
    December 8, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Updated:
    Original:

    Final Vikings Injury Report vs. Steelers: Adam Thielen Out, Dalvin Cook Questionable

    The Vikings will also get three starting defensive players back against Pittsburgh, but will be without Christian Darrisaw.
    Author:

    The Vikings are officially getting some key defensive reinforcements for Thursday night's game against the Steelers, but will be without at least two critical parts of their offense.

    Minnesota released its final injury report ahead of TNF on Wednesday, and two players have been ruled out: Adam Thielen and Christian Darrisaw, both of whom have ankle injuries. In a bit of a surprise, Dalvin Cook (shoulder) is listed as questionable after being able to practice in a limited capacity this week. Also questionable are backup defenders Camryn Bynum and Blake Lynch.

    The good news is that Patrick Peterson, Anthony Barr, and Eric Kendricks are off the injury report entirely and good to go for this matchup with the Steelers' star-powered offense. Peterson recently came off the COVID list, while Barr (knee) and Kendricks (biceps) missed last week's loss in Detroit due to injury.

    With no Thielen — the veteran WR has a high-ankle sprain that isn't believed to be season-ending — the Vikings will turn to K.J. Osborn as their No. 2 receiver alongside Justin Jefferson. Dede Westbrook will also see a fair number of snaps. It remains to be seen whether Oli Udoh will get another start at left tackle in place of Darrisaw, or if veteran Rashod Hill will return to the lineup for a brutal matchup with T.J. Watt.

    Read More

    I'm surprised to see Cook questionable, given that he dislocated his shoulder and tore a labrum just ten days ago in San Francisco. I know he's an incredible competitor who wants to play, but it seems unwise to me to rush Cook back too early, even in a must-win game. Alexander Mattison has proven to be a capable backup. Cook is under contract for four more seasons after this one with an average cap hit of nearly $14 million.

    Getting Peterson, Barr, and Kendricks back this week is huge for Mike Zimmer's defense as it attempts to slow down Diontae Johnson, Najee Harris, Pat Freiermuth, and the entire Steelers offense.

    The Steelers ruled out four players: CB Joe Haden, DE Isaiah Buggs, LG B.J. Finney, and LB Robert Spillane.

    Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Vikings news and analysis all season long. Also, follow me on Twitter and feel free to ask me any questions on there.

    USATSI_17208282_168388404_lowres
    News

    Final Vikings Injury Report vs. Steelers: Adam Thielen Out, Dalvin Cook Questionable

    just now
    USATSI_17299863
    News

    NFL Power Rankings, Week 14: Vikings Rightfully Plummet After Detroit Debacle

    22 hours ago
    USATSI_16836397_168388404_lowres (1)
    News

    Vikings to Get Patrick Peterson, Anthony Barr Back vs. Steelers — And Maybe Others

    21 hours ago
    TNF
    News

    Vikings Open as 3.5-Point Favorites vs. Steelers on Thursday Night Football, For Some Reason

    Dec 6, 2021
    USATSI_17299795
    News

    The Vikings' Defensive Approach on the Lions' Game-Winning Drive Made No Sense

    Dec 6, 2021
    JJ1
    News

    Justin Jefferson's Continued Dominance a Silver Lining for Vikings in Lions Loss

    Dec 6, 2021
    USATSI_17250014_168388404_lowres
    News

    Vikings WR Adam Thielen Has High-Ankle Sprain, Will Undergo Further Testing

    Dec 5, 2021
    USATSI_17300319
    News

    The Vikings Probably Won't Fire Mike Zimmer After Loss to Lions, But His Time is Running Out

    Dec 5, 2021