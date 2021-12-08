Final Vikings Injury Report vs. Steelers: Adam Thielen Out, Dalvin Cook Questionable

The Vikings will also get three starting defensive players back against Pittsburgh, but will be without Christian Darrisaw.

The Vikings are officially getting some key defensive reinforcements for Thursday night's game against the Steelers, but will be without at least two critical parts of their offense.

Minnesota released its final injury report ahead of TNF on Wednesday, and two players have been ruled out: Adam Thielen and Christian Darrisaw, both of whom have ankle injuries. In a bit of a surprise, Dalvin Cook (shoulder) is listed as questionable after being able to practice in a limited capacity this week. Also questionable are backup defenders Camryn Bynum and Blake Lynch.

The good news is that Patrick Peterson, Anthony Barr, and Eric Kendricks are off the injury report entirely and good to go for this matchup with the Steelers' star-powered offense. Peterson recently came off the COVID list, while Barr (knee) and Kendricks (biceps) missed last week's loss in Detroit due to injury.

With no Thielen — the veteran WR has a high-ankle sprain that isn't believed to be season-ending — the Vikings will turn to K.J. Osborn as their No. 2 receiver alongside Justin Jefferson. Dede Westbrook will also see a fair number of snaps. It remains to be seen whether Oli Udoh will get another start at left tackle in place of Darrisaw, or if veteran Rashod Hill will return to the lineup for a brutal matchup with T.J. Watt.

I'm surprised to see Cook questionable, given that he dislocated his shoulder and tore a labrum just ten days ago in San Francisco. I know he's an incredible competitor who wants to play, but it seems unwise to me to rush Cook back too early, even in a must-win game. Alexander Mattison has proven to be a capable backup. Cook is under contract for four more seasons after this one with an average cap hit of nearly $14 million.

Getting Peterson, Barr, and Kendricks back this week is huge for Mike Zimmer's defense as it attempts to slow down Diontae Johnson, Najee Harris, Pat Freiermuth, and the entire Steelers offense.

The Steelers ruled out four players: CB Joe Haden, DE Isaiah Buggs, LG B.J. Finney, and LB Robert Spillane.

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Vikings news and analysis all season long. Also, follow me on Twitter and feel free to ask me any questions on there.